Kristen Stewart Is Done with Questions Comparing Her Fame to Princess Diana’s: ‘Google That Sh*t’

Fascination with her turn as the ill-fated Royal has stirred comparisons to her own life in the public eye.

Kristen Stewart is done asking questions about how her life in the public eye is somehow similar to Princess Diana’s. The “Twilight” and “Personal Shopper” actress is now the star of “Spencer,” Pablo Larraín’s surrealistic imagining of one pivotal weekend in the Royal’s life. Naturally, questions in the press come to rise regarding Stewart’s position in the public eye. But in a new interview with Insider, Stewart said she’s pretty much over fielding more inquiries about it.

She was asked, “I’m running out of time but I wanted to ask this last question, Kristen. The paparazzi and media had such an appetite for Diana. I’m sure you can relate to that. Filming this movie, have you changed the way you live your life at all?”

She responded, “No. We have completely different occupations and I think I’ve talked a lot about that. So considering you have no more time, Google that shit. I’m done. [Laughs.]”

Stewart also added that her transformation into Diana didn’t extend after the cameras stopped rolling. I didn’t stay in character when we were off set. I like to be as present as I can because I love the process of filmmaking. I don’t need to do any backflip trickery. I don’t need to convince myself that I’m this person. I learned the accent. It became very technical and physical. Once I realized that I had such embedded emotional protective feelings about this person it was just all there. We were ready to run,” she said.

Stewart added that she, in moments, questioned doing the role at all. “It was a snowball going down a hill. It started as this beautiful little snowflake of an idea and then it just started rolling down this hill and became heavier and heavier,” she said. “Before you start doing something, you can’t picture what it’s going to feel like. So it’s really irresponsible to tell somebody, ‘I know I can do this.’ I didn’t say, ‘I know I can do this,’ I said, ‘I’m going to do the best I can.'”

She added, “I wasn’t going to pass up this opportunity. It was too sparkly. But it is scary because before you have those words in your mouth and before you see what the environment is, you can’t picture it so you can’t control it.”

