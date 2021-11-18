Kristen Stewart Isn’t Concerned About ‘Spencer’ Awards Buzz: ‘Oscars Are Such a Funny Thing’

Stewart is in the running for her first Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana, but says she's unfazed by all that awards chatter.

Kristen Stewart is likely at the front of the crowded Best Actress Academy Awards race this year for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer.” Despite years of critical acclaim and fan support, this would mark the actress’ first-ever Oscar nomination. But as she recently said on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Stewart is indifferent to all that awards chatter.

She said, “The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence — what we’re looking at, what we care about. I really appreciate that something that I was involved in, has ignited such a large conversation. We don’t make movies to not connect with each other.”

Stewart, never one to pander or mince words, has been characteristically blunt throughout the “Spencer” press tour. During another recent interview with Insider, she said she is done fielding questions about how her life in the public eye is somehow similar to Princess Diana’s.

She was asked, “I’m running out of time but I wanted to ask this last question, Kristen. The paparazzi and media had such an appetite for Diana. I’m sure you can relate to that. Filming this movie, have you changed the way you live your life at all?”

She responded, “No. We have completely different occupations and I think I’ve talked a lot about that. So considering you have no more time, Google that shit. I’m done. [Laughs.]”

But despite her effacing attitude toward the awards rigamarole that was always bound to accompany a Princess Diana biopic from the director of Oscar-nominated “Jackie,” Stewart’s performance has been rapturously praised by critics — and even by Princess Diana’s own bodyguard.

Former royal righthand man Ken Wharfe, who served as Princess Diana’s personal protection officer from 1989 to 1993, called Stewart in an interview with People magazine the best on-screen Princess Diana in a decade.

“Out of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, she’s the closest to her,” Wharfe said of Stewart. “She managed to perfect her mannerisms.”

“Spencer” is now playing in theaters from Neon.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.