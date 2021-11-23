‘Love and Fury’ Trailer: ‘Reservation Dogs’ Co-Creator Unshackles Native Art in Doc Coming to Netflix

Exclusive: Seminole and Muscogee American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo chronicles a cadre of Indigenous artists as they navigate their careers.

“Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo is also an accomplished filmmaker in addition to running the cult favorite FX show about a quartet of Indigenous teenagers living in Oklahoma. His latest documentary is “Love and Fury,” a chronicle of a cadre of Native artists as they work to bolster Indigenous voices in a post-colonial world. The film has been acquired by ARRAY Releasing, the distribution arm of Ava DuVernay’s Peabody Award–winning narrative change collective, and will be released in select theaters and on Netflix starting December 3. Exclusive to IndieWire, watch the trailer for the film below.

“Love and Fury” made its world premiere at Hot Docs International Documentary Festival, and was an official selection of the Seattle International Film Festival, Virginia Film Festival, and DeadCenter Film Festival. The film was produced by Harjo, along with executive producer Robin Ballenger.

“The film is a conversation that I’ve wanted to have for a long time. Native art has been shackled to history by a false vision of what Native people are through the settler gaze of our current reality. I wanted to make something bold and in your face, directly putting up a finger to the shackles of the art world and historic representation of our people. We are diverse, we are dark, we are beautiful and so is our artwork,” Harjo said of the film in a statement on its website.

Harjo is a Seminole and Muscogee American award-winning filmmaker. Along with Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”), he is the co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner of FX’s “Reservation Dogs.” Harjo, who received a fellowship from the Sundance Institute in 2004, has directed several notable feature films, including the thriller “Mekko.” He also debuted “Barking Water” at Sundance, before premiering it internationally at Venice.

Two additional films of his world premiered at the Sundance Film Festival — the documentary “This May Be the Last Time” and narrative film “Four Sheets to the Wind,” which won a Special Jury Prize for its lead actress Tamara Podemski, and was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award. Harjo is also a founding member of The 1491s, a popular Native American sketch comedy troupe, and is currently in development on several new television shows, while FX recently announced “Reservation Dogs” was renewed for a second season.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.