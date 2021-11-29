Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Set for ‘Magic Mike 3,’ but It’s Going Straight to HBO Max

Soderbergh will direct "Magic Mike's Last Dance" for Warner Bros., but it's premiering exclusively on streaming.

Director Steven Soderbergh, writer Reid Carolin, and star Channing Tatum are set to reunite for the third installment in the “Magic Mike” series, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” Deadline has reported that Warner Bros. has set up the next installment, with Tatum returning as dancer Mike Lane. The twist? The movie is premiering exclusively on HBO Max, much like Steven Soderbergh’s late-breaking 2020 feature “Let Them All Talk” and this year’s crime thriller “No Sudden Move.” Soderbergh will direct “Magic Mike 3,” with Carolin penning the screenplay. Gregory Jacobs, who directed 2015’s “Magic Mike XXL” after Soderbergh helmed the 2012 original, will return to produce the film along with Carolin ,Nick Wechsler, and Peter Kiernan.

Altogether, the first films have grossed almost $300 million worldwide, and have spawned a successful stage show known as “Magic Mike Live,” which started in Vegas before traveling abroad. A multiyear North American tour has been set, kicking off in Nashville, Tennessee, April 6 before moving onto Miami, with added cities forthcoming.

“Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?” Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance, and humor.”

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of ‘Magic Mike’ with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same,” said Tatum.

The success of the live shows has inspired a forthcoming HBO Max reality competition series called “Finding Magic Mike,” which will bow on the streaming platform on December 16 of this year. The series tracks 10 men who have “lost their magic” but learn to perform dance routines. Ultimately, one winner will receive a cash prize and the opportunity to perform in the Vegas “Magic Mike Live” show.

“As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the ‘Magic Mike’ choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie. Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized,” Soderbergh added.

