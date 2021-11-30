‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Trailer: Midge Is Ready Change the Industry for Good

Rachel Brosnahan returns in the delightful first footage from the next batch of "Mrs. Maisel" episodes.

Midge and the gang are back with the fourth season of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The first trailer just dropped along with confirmation that the series will return on February 18, 2022. Season 3 left audiences with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and her manager Susie (Alex Borstein) on an airport tarmac after discovering they’d been dropped for their recent touring gig after Midge unintentionally outed headliner Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain).

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” continues to have a devoted following, with last season being one of the series’ more ambitious as Midge finally secured her big break on the standup circuit. Because of that, the series expanded into the creation of original songs and an enhanced wardrobe.

In an interview with IndieWire last year, costume designer Donna Zakowska said, “We’re still dealing with the issue in this period that female comedians are not very glamorous. It’s just the beginning of a female defining herself in this way of being attractive yet doing comedy. What I had to do was develop an idea of her as a female comedian. It’s a comic beauty that I like to create [for Midge]. Her glamour is much more complex and, in Season 3, we’re trying to discover what that is. It’s more of a feminist version of the sexuality.”

Though IndieWire’s own Ben Travers considered Season 3 to mark a downturn in the narrative, the series still earned four Primetime Emmy wins for cinematography, music supervision, period makeup and hairstyling, and sound mixing. Since its premiere season in 2017, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has secured 20 Primetime Emmys.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 4 will also change up the series’ release strategy. While the first three seasons debuted all of their episodes at the same time, Season 4 will premiere its first two episodes on February 18 and roll out each week with two more episodes. The full season runs eight episodes.

