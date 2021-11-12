‘Moon Knight’ First Look: Oscar Isaac Makes His MCU Superhero Debut in Hard-Hitting Footage

The upcoming MCU series pits Oscar Isaac against Ethan Hawke. Sign us up.

Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Oscar Isaac. The “Inside Llewyn Davis” and “Scenes from a Marriage” actor made his MCU debut in a brief teaser trailer for the upcoming series “Moon Knight” released as part of Disney+ Day. Isaac stars as Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine who experiences multiple personality disorder and is given supernatural abilities by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. The teaser includes Marc looking at a golden statue of Khonshu and sporting the comics-accurate white cape. One moment finds a costumed Marc beating up an unseen person.

“Moon Knight” comes from Mohamed Diab and “The Endless” and “Synchronic” filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Not seen in the footage is Ethan Hawke’s character, widely believed to be the villain of the series. Although a voice that is likely Hawke’s can be heard saying, “The voice in your head, it devours you.” May Calamawy, best known for her breakout supporting turn on Hulu’s “Ramy,” also stars in the series, which does not yet have a release date.

During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” earlier this year, Hawke revealed that Isaac recruited him personally to star in the MCU series. “I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like, you know, three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn,” Hawke said. “I was at a coffee shop. He came up to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, I really liked “The Good Lord Bird.”’ I was like ‘Hey, cool, I really like your work. You’re amazing.’ He’s like, ‘Hey, want to be in the “Moon Knight” with me?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.'”

Isaac spoke to Total Film magazine in August about joining the series, saying, “It’s not so much about the genre of things. It’s the people. And is there room to do something interesting in it? And sometimes there is, and you think there will be. And sometimes it turns out there isn’t. So with this – I love the people involved. I thought there was an incredibly unusual story to tell within the world of, you know, the superhero language. But we’re making something that’s quite different, and that doesn’t follow the same…not necessarily even logic of what a lot of superhero films do.”

Disney+ will announce the “Moon Knight” premiere date at a later time.

