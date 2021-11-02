‘Morbius’ New Trailer: Jared Leto Bites into the Spider-Verse with Vampire Comic Book Film

Delayed twice by the pandemic, the long-awaited tentpole hopes to bring "Venom" levels of success to Sony.

A new trailer for Sony Pictures’ “Morbius,” starring Jared Leto as a comic book hero with a form of vampirism, has arrived. The movie was twice delayed by the pandemic after originally being set to come out in July of last year before finally settling on a January 28, 2022 release. Check out the new look at the movie below.

“Morbius” is based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name by Roy Thomas. In the comics, Leto’s Michael Morbius is a scientist suffering from a rare blood disease whose attempts to find a cure result in him acquiring the powers of a vampire. The supporting cast includes Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, and Tyrese Gibson. “Morbius” is the latest directorial effort from Daniel Espinoza, who last directed Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds in the space thriller “Life.” He also directed “Child 44” and “Safe House.”

The movie hopes to continue the success of this year’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” a success in any box office climate but particularly in a pandemic one with nearly $400 million worldwide.

Also featured in “Morbius” is Michael Keaton, who reprises his “Spider-Man: Homecoming” role of Vulture. When the filmmakers spoke to Keaton and attempted to detail the fictional universe of “Morbius” using other Marvel plot points, Keaton admitted to being unable to parse it.

“I’m nodding like I know what the fuck they’re talking about,” Keaton said. “I go, ‘Uh-huh.’ And I’m thinking, ‘You may as well be explaining quantum physics right now to me. All I know is I just know my guy. And I know the basics.’ So finally, they were looking at me, and they just started laughing. They said, ‘You don’t know what we’re talking about, do you?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t, no idea what you’re talking about.’“

