‘Ozark’ Season 4 Teaser: Accidents Happen in First Major Look at the Final Season

We don't get much in the 51 second teaser trailer, short of a massive car accident — shown in reverse and slow motion — with Jason Bateman's Marty narrating about how decisions are made and people have to live with them. 

Ozark. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in episode 401 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

“Ozark”

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

It’s been nearly two months since audiences got their first taste of footage from the upcoming fourth and final season of Netflix’s “Ozark.” We don’t get much in the new, 51-second teaser trailer, short of a massive car accident — shown in reverse and slow motion — with Jason Bateman’s Marty narrating about how decisions are made and people have to live with them.

The last we saw Marty and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), they were collared in the less-than-warm embrace of Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), the violent, manipulative cartel kingpin who’s been forcing the married couple to launder unimaginable amounts of drug money in central Missouri.

Included with the teaser was a recap of all three previous seasons of the show, which audiences might need since the last season premiered way back in March of 2020. In June of that year, Netflix announced “Ozark’s” renewal and that Season 4 would mark its end. The final season did earn an expansion, though, bringing its episode total to 14. Seven episodes will be released in the first part, leaving seven more for the second.

The show has become a critical and awards darling over its lifetime, earning several nominations from the Producers Guild of America, the Writers Guild, and the Screen Actors Guild, to name a few. The question of where the Byrdes are going to end up remains a big one for fans and its one Bateman himself knows the answer to.

“I do know where everything is going to end,” Bateman said in a previous interview with IndieWire. “The specifics leading up to it, I didn’t really grind him on. But I was interested in the big question he has the opportunity to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill? What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done — or lack thereof?”

“We had some great conversations about that, and he’s got really good ideas about that,” Bateman said. “Specifically, what kind of happens at the end of the last episode: I know, and it’s great.”

Watch the full teaser and see photos from Season 4 below.

Season 4 of “Ozark” streams on Netflix January 21, 2022.

Ozark. (L to R) Alfonso Herrera as Javi, Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde in episode 402 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Alfonso Herrera as Javi, Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde in episode 402 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Ozark. Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde in episode 407 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde in episode 407 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2021

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Ozark. Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in episode 403 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in episode 403 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Ozark. (L to R) Eric Ladin as Kerry Stone, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in episode 404 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Eric Ladin as Kerry Stone, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in episode 404 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Ozark. (L to R) Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde in episode 402 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde in episode 402 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Ozark. (L to R) Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in episode 403 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde in episode 403 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Ozark. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde, Katrina Lenk as Clare Shaw in episode 403 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Ozark. (L to R) Jason Bateman as Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde, Katrina Lenk as Clare Shaw in episode 403 of Ozark. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

