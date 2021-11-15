‘No Time to Die’ Sweeps VOD Charts as Netflix Originals Dominate the Streamer’s Top 10

James Bond makes the leap to PVOD after 30 days; Netflix breaks records with "Red Notice." How will theaters continue to compete?

Exhibitors who still believe that studios might settle on a 45-day minimum on theatrical exclusivity saw their hopes crushed by “No Time to Die.” A month after its release, United Artists debuted the title on Premium VOD at $19.99. The timing parallels Universal’s 31-day strategy for films that open over $50 million.

As anticipated, the latest James Bond immediately placed #1 on multiple charts, both those ranking by transactions (Apple TV/iTunes, Google Play) and revenue (Vudu). The film remained at #4 in theaters over the weekend, with a 23 percent drop the second lowest among top 10 films. Once again, the home-viewing marketing push also appeared to benefit ticket sales.

Disney is #2 and #3 across the board, as represented by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($19.99) and “Free Guy” ($5.99), respectively. Four other Disney titles, led by “Jungle Cruise” ($12.99) and “Black Widow” ($5.99), took 10 of the 30 positions on the charts. More impressive is that all but “Free Guy” now stream free for Disney + subscribers. “Shang-Chi” debuted on PVOD this week, 70 days after its theatrical release. “Jungle Cruise” reduced its cost this week.

Disney+

This burst of activity paralleled Disney+ Day November 12, when the studio announced a swath of new original programs for the platform and premiered the fifth “Home Alone” sequel, “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

Theaters saw only one new wide release this week with Paramount’s “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” also available on Paramount Plus. No word on its streaming performance, or if it meant added subscribers. Also debuting, on Netflix, was “Red Notice” starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot with a reported budget of $200 million. It’s #1 on the Netflix chart.

That’s a lot of Thanksgiving competition for theaters, which will have new installments in the “Ghostbusters” and “Resident Evil” franchises, Disney’s animated “Encanto,” and Warner Bros.’ highly touted “King Richard” with Will Smith (also on HBO Max).

“Old” (Universal/$5.99) and “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros./$5.99) also placed on all three charts. New entries were led by “Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago” (MGM/$3.99), Sylvester Stallone’s do-over of his 1985 film. “Apex” (RLJE/$4.99), the latest Bruce Willis made-for-home actioner, and “The Deep House” (Paramount/$4.99) each debuted on one list. The latter is a French-produced, English-language film that premiered in Critics’ Week at this year’s Cannes.

Netflix

Apart from “Red Notice,” Netflix continues its recent strong push of originals. “Love Hard” and “The Harder They Fall,” both recent #1s, placed second and third. Rebecca Hall’s Sundance-premiered “Passing” with Ruth Negga, one of their top awards contenders this year, is #4 and represents a high-end performance for a critically acclaimed original. David Fincher’s Oscar-winning “Mank” last year, similarly in black-and-white, spent one day at #10.

“7 Prisoners” from Brazil also has a festival pedigree. After showings at Venice and Toronto, this human-trafficking drama is #10 on Netflix — impressive for a subtitled title with no stars.

Apple TV/iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for November 15. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

Apple TV/iTunes

1. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $19.99

2. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney) – $19.99

3. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

4. Old Henry (Shout) – $5.99

5. Apex (RLJE) – $4.99

6. Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago (MGM) – $3.99

7. Stillwater (Focus) – $5.99

8. Old (Universal) – $5.99

9. The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

10. Jungle Cruise (Disney) – $12.99

Google Play

1. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $19.99

2. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney) – $19.99

3. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

4. Old (Universal) – $5.99

5. F9 (Universal) – $5.99

6. The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

7. The Deep House (Paramount) – $4.99

8. Black Widow (Disney) – $5.99

9. Jungle Cruise (Disney) – $12.99

10. Injustice (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers November 8-14

1. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $19.99

2. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney) – $19.99

3. Free Guy (Disney) – $5.99

4. Jungle Cruise (Disney) – $12.99

5. The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

6. The Addams Family 2 (United Artists) – $19.99

7. Old Henry (Shout) – $6.99

8. Dangerous (Lionsgate) – $6.99

9. Old (Universal) – $5.99

10. Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago (MGM) – $3.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, November 15; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S.

1. Red Notice (2021 Netflix original)

2. Love Hard (2021 Netflix original)

3. The Harder They Fall (2021 Netflix original)

4. Passing (2021 Netflix original)

5. Seized (2020 VOD release)

6. 21 Jump Street (2012 theatrical release)

7. Father Christmas Is Back (2021 Netflix original)

8. The Holiday (2006 theatrical original)

9. Army of Thieves (2021 Netflix original)

10. 7 Prisoners (2021 Brazilian Netflix original)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.