Quentin Tarantino Is Putting 7 Uncut, Never-Before-Seen ‘Pulp Fiction’ Scenes Up for Auction

The sale also includes the first handwritten "Pulp Fiction" scripts and exclusive custom commentary from Tarantino.

Quentin Tarantino is diving into the world of cryptocurrency and NFTs, and his fans might have no choice but to join him considering what the Oscar-nominated director is auctioning. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Kill Bill” filmmaker has announced he is putting seven uncut scenes from “Pulp Fiction” up for auction as Secret NFTs on OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace. Per a statement, Secret NFTs are “enhanced with privacy and access control features to create hidden content and experiences” and “give the choice to the owner between publicly displaying ownership or keeping it secret.”

“I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from ‘Pulp Fiction’ to fans.” Tarantino said in a statement. “Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”

The official announcement of the “Pulp Fiction” NFTs adds: “The secret content itself is one-of-a-kind, has never been seen or heard before, and will include the uncut first handwritten scripts of ‘Pulp Fiction’ and exclusive custom commentary from Tarantino, revealing secrets about the film and its creator. The public metadata of the NFT — the ‘front cover’ of this exclusive content — is rare in its own right: a unique, never-before-seen, public-facing work of art.”

Related Could Tarantino's Next Movie Not Be His Last? He Says 'Kill Bill 3' and a Spaghetti Western Could Happen

Quentin Tarantino Responds to All That Fuss Over Feet in His Movies: 'That's Just Good Direction' Related Emmy Predictions: Best Actor in a Drama Series -- One More for Porter, or a First for O'Connor?

'Copshop' Breaks Through in Action-Crazy Specialty Box Office Rankings

“Pulp Fiction” celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019 and remains one of Tarantino’s most beloved directorial efforts. The movie won Tarantino the Palme d’Or at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival, grossed over $200 million worldwide, and earned seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Tarantino won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Tarantino long flirted with the idea of making a “Pulp Fiction” prequel centered around John Travolta’s Vincent Vega and Michael Madsen’s “Reservoir Dogs” character Vic Vega. The prequel would’ve been titled “Double V Vega.”

“The only thing I did know was the premise,” Tarantino told Cinema Blend while celebrating the original film’s 25th anniversary. “I had a premise. It would’ve taken place in Amsterdam, during the time Vincent was in Amsterdam. He was running some club for Marsellus Wallace in Amsterdam, he was there for a couple years. In some point during his two years spent running that club, Vic shows up to visit him and it would’ve been their weekend. Exactly what happened to them or what trouble they got into I never took it that far.”

Tarantino continues to explore new media following the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in 2019. The director released his first book, a novelization of that film, over the summer and is currently writing another novel. The director has also proposed turning some of his films such as “Once Upon a Time…” and “Reservoir Dogs” into stage plays. Tarantino has yet to reveal what his 10th feature film will be.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.