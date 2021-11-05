‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 2 Teaser: Danny McBride’s HBO Televangelist Comedy Returns

HBO viewers' prayers have been answered: McBride's hit comedy series about a family of wealthy televangelists will return in January 2022.

Your prayers have been answered: Danny McBride’s comedy series about a family of fabulously wealthy televangelist grifters is slated to return to HBO on January 9, 2022. HBO unveiled the teaser trailer for the show’s upcoming sophomore season on Friday.

Per HBO, “The Righteous Gemstones” tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. Season 2 follows the Gemstone family as they are threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire. The Season 2 teaser promises more of the outlandish celebrations and business schemes (GODD, also known as Gemstones on Demand — you can watch it just about anywhere!) as well as a look at a new televangelist (played by Eric Andre) who wants to combine forces with the Gemstones.

The returning cast for Season 2 includes McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Tim Baltz as BJ, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, and Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari. New recurring cast additions in Season 2 include Jason Schwartzman (“Fargo”) as Thaniel Block, Eric Roberts (“Suits”) as Junior, Andre (“Bad Trip”) as Lyle Lissons, and Jessica Lowe (“Miracle Workers”) as Lindy Lissons.

The first two episodes of “The Righteous Gemstones” Season 2 will premiere on January 9, 2022, followed by new episodes every subsequent Sunday.

“The Righteous Gemstones” Season 1 received positive reviews from critics, including IndieWire’s Ben Travers, who praised the series’ engaging characters despite the lack of commentary on their church empire in his 2019 review.

“McBride builds the series around his characters more than satire,” Travers said in his grade B+ review of Season 1. “Each episode ends with a twist meant to deepen your connection to the family more than it skewers their church’s hypocritical indulgences. That can be tiring when the episodes drag on too long (the premiere’s pacing is fine, but the 34-40 minute runtimes of Episode 3 – 6 could stand to be cut down), and the lack of searing commentary is a bit of a letdown looking back over the first six episodes, but there’s still potential. Putting characters first is rarely a bad idea with ongoing TV series, and McBride ensures viewers will want to keep coming back just to see more of what this cast can do.”

The teaser for “The Righteous Gemstones” Season 2 can be viewed below:

