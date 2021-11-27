Broadway and Hollywood Remember Stephen Sondheim: ‘He Was God to Many of Us’

Sondheim's death on Friday at the age of 91 came as a shock to many.

Stephen Sondheim died peacefully at his home in Connecticut on Friday at the age of 91, leaving behind an irreplaceable legacy of all-time classic musicals, from “Into the Woods” to “Company,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “West Side Story.” His 70-plus-year career included an Oscar win, multiple Grammy wins, and a bevy of Tony Awards, and soon his “West Side Story” lyrics will return to the big screen with Steven Spielberg’s upcoming reimagining of the Leonard Bernstein-scored musical.

Sondheim’s death came as a shock to many in the film and theater communities, as he was known for his dynamic persona (and even very recently gave an interview to The New York Times and visited “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”). Collaborators and friends took to social media to remember the icon, including Steven Spielberg, who offered this statement to Deadline:

“Stephen Sondheim was a gigantic figure in American culture — one of our country’s greatest songwriters, a lyricist and composer of real genius, and a creator of some of the most glorious musical dramas ever written. Steve and I became friends only recently, but we became good friends, and I was surprised to discover he knew more about movies than almost anyone I’d ever met. When we spoke, I couldn’t wait to listen, awestruck by the originality of his perceptions of art, politics and people — all delivered brilliantly by his mischievous wit and dazzling words. I will miss him very much, but he left a body of work that has taught us, and will keep teaching us, how hard and how absolutely necessary it is to love.”

Related The 6 Best Sondheim Movies to Help Dim the Lights on the Broadway Legend

Stephen Sondheim Dies: Oscar-Winning Composer and Lyricist Was 91 Related 'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything You Need to Know About the Netflix Hit

50 Essential United Artists Movies Amazon Will Own in MGM Deal

See more reactions from the stage and screen communities below.

Future historians: Stephen Sondheim was real. Yes, he wrote Tony & Maria AND Sweeney Todd AND Bobby AND George & Dot AND Fosca AND countless more. Some may theorize Shakespeare’s works were by committee but Steve was real & he was here & he laughed SO loud at shows & we loved him — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2021

Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Stephen Sondheim. I was fortunate to meet him and chat about songwriting. He was a witty intelligent man. ‘Send in the Clowns’ is one of my favourite songs. So well crafted and beautiful with it. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/V21XAI9zcq — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 27, 2021

Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest. pic.twitter.com/4KlnJJJipq — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 26, 2021

Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace🥲🎵 🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/vshNSdkvpQ — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 26, 2021

I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing about ♥️♥️I loved him dearly and will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve♥️ — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) November 26, 2021

Goodbye dear sir. We will spend our lives trying to make you proud. #stephensondheim — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) November 26, 2021

He influenced all of us, whether we knew it or not. Rest In Peace. You were a gift to this world ♥️ #Sondheim pic.twitter.com/ajM0oU7zSQ — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) November 26, 2021

Perhaps not since April 23rd of 1616 has theater lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun at a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and telling us a West Side Story. RIP. 🙏 https://t.co/jHX7ob9JWv — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 26, 2021

I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2021

He wrote me a wonderful permission letter to use “Old Friends” in American Gods. I avoided meeting him (failed only once) and refused dinner because I didn’t have many heroes. Now I’ve got one less. Thank you Stephen Sondheim so much. pic.twitter.com/soRo4G2ZFU — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 26, 2021

Devastated to hear one of the most important musical theatre giants of our generation, #StephenSondheim, has died. I was lucky enough to have performed in two of his shows @FolliesBroadway & Sweeney Todd, & also have a song co-written by him for my 50th Anniversary. RIP dear man pic.twitter.com/1u8RURvcix — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) November 26, 2021

There are no words. He had them all. And the music.He was incomparable. He was God to many of us. We loved his work. And god he was good. So good. Rest peacefully ❤️💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/A9MKH9NMEm — Sondheim Society (@SondheimSociety) November 26, 2021

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.