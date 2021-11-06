‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Netflix Sets Summer 2022 Premiere, Reveals Episode Titles

The long-awaited Season 4 of the Netflix hit will finally be unveiled next year.

November 6 marked “Stranger Things” day over at Netflix, and the streamer unveiled a raft of teases and tidbits, including that the long-awaited Season 4 will debut in summer 2022. No firm date was set. But Netflix also revealed all of the episode titles for the fourth offing during the streamer’s day-long presentation of all things related to the supernatural horror series. The last we saw of “Stranger Things” was Season 3 way back in 2019, with pandemic-related shutdowns delaying Season 4.

The titles for all nine episodes of Season 4 are as follows:

“The Hellfire Club”

“Vecna’s Curse”

“The Monster and The Superhero”

“Dear Billy”

“The Nina Project”

“The Dive”

“The Massacre At Hawkins Lab”

“Papa”

“The Piggyback”

First footage from the new season debuted back in August and included a long-haired Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown), Hopper (David Harbour) with a flamethrower, and a classic shot of a group of kids racing down a dark street on bicycles.

“I mean, it’s bigger, that’s the first thing,” Harbour said of “Stranger Things 4” in a Collider interview earlier this year. “In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore. We, locale-wise, we’re bigger. We’re introducing new stuff, but we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean, specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about.”

Eagle-eyed “Stranger Things” fans knew we’d be moving out of Hawkins, considering Hopper is spending time in a Russian prison, after allegedly dying at the end of Season 3. It’s a move the “Black Widow” actor likened to Gandalf’s in “The Lord of the Rings” series.

“I’ve had those discussions with [the Duffer brothers] from the very first season,” Harbour said in a previous interview. “We were always interested in that idea of the Gandalf resurrection — Gandalf the Grey who fights the Balrog and then becomes Gandalf the White. It’s the idea of the resurrection of the character. And mythologically, Hopper, in a sense, had to change. I mean, you couldn’t go on the way he was going on. He has to resurrect in some way.”

Also check out a special teaser for the new season from Netflix below.

