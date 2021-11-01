‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer: Disney+ Unveils Temuera Morrison’s ‘Star Wars’ Series

Morrison will portray the galaxy's most famous bounty hunter in Disney+'s upcoming "Star Wars" show.

The legendary bounty hunter returns! Disney+ has unveiled the first trailer for the Temuera Morrison-led “The Book of Boba Fett” show. The series launches on December 29.

Morrison, who played Boba’s father Jango Fett in the 2002 “Star Wars” film “Attack of the Clones,” was one of the most popular guest actors in “The Mandalorian” Season 2. Morrison will star in the series alongside Ming-Na Wen, who portrayed elite assassin Fennec Shand in both seasons of “The Mandalorian.” Fennec teamed up with Boba during the show’s second season.

Though “The Book of Boba Fett” will mark the first “Star Wars” television show to be centered on the bounty hunter, the character has been a key part of a myriad of old “Star Wars” comics, books, and other titles.

“The Book of Boba Fett” was first teased in a post-credits sequence at the end of “The Mandalorian” Season 2. Morrison portrayed Fett in several episodes of “The Mandalorian” Season 2. The character had been living an independent life after escaping the sarlacc pit he fell into in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi” and eventually crossed paths with Mando (Pedro Pascal). Boba ended up teaming up with the fellow bounty hunter against the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) at the end of the series. The season’s post-credits sequence featured Boba dispatching one of Jabba the Hutt’s old minions on Tatooine and taking the former gangster’s throne with Fennec at his side.

“The Book of Boba Fett” is one of several “Star Wars” titles that will exclusively stream on Disney+. The streaming service launched in late 2019 with the popular “The Mandalorian,” which is expected to return for a third season. The platform was also host to the seventh and final season of the animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” series in 2020. The streamer’s upcoming “Star Wars” shows include a Ewan McGregor-led series based on Obi-Wan Kenobi; “Ahsoka,” which will be centered on the popular ex-Jedi (portrayed by Rosario Dawson in “The Mandalorian” Season 2); as well as “Rangers of the New Republic.” A prequel spin-off to “Rogue One” starring Diego Luna’s character Cassian Andor, and a Lando Calrissian series, directed by “Dear White People” helmer Justin Simien, have also been announced.

Check out the trailer for “The Book of Boba Fett” below.

