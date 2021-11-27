‘The Book of Boba Fett’ New Trailer: The Helmeted Bounty Hunter Returns to Tatooine

Check out a new look at the "Mandalorian" spinoff series, which hits Disney+ December 29.

“The Book of Boba Fett” is only a month away, nearly a year after the “Star Wars” series was first teased in the second season finale of “The Mandalorian.” The Disney+ spinoff series hits the streaming platform December 29, with the “Mandalorian” head Jon Favreau again serving as executive producer. Ahead of the premiere, check out a special holiday weekend teaser from Disney below.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

“The Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Morrison, who played Boba’s father Jango Fett in George Lucas’ 2002 “Star Wars” movie “Attack of the Clones,” was among the most beloved guest actors in “The Mandalorian” Season 2. Morrison will star in this new series alongside Wen, who portrayed the elite assassin Fennec Shand in both seasons of “The Mandalorian.” Fennec first teamed up with Boba during the show’s second season.

While “The Book of Boba Fett” will mark the first “Star Wars” television show to be centered entirely on the fan-favorite bounty hunter, the character has been integral to the myriad of old “Star Wars” comics, books, video games, and other titles.

Up until the events of “The Mandalorian,” the character had been living an independent life after escaping the sarlacc pit he succumbed to in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” eventually crossing paths with Mando (played Pedro Pascal). Boba ended up teaming up with the fellow bounty hunter against the villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) at the end of the series. The second season’s post-credits sequence featured Boba dispatching one of Jabba the Hutt’s old minions on Tatooine and taking the former gangster’s throne with Fennec at his side.

Along with an inevitable third season of “The Mandalorian,” other “Star Wars” universe shows hitting Disney+ eventually include “Ahsoka,” the Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi show, “Rangers of the New Republic,” a “Rogue One” spinoff, and a Lando Calrissian series from Justin Simien.

