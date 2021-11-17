‘The Outfit’ Trailer: Mark Rylance and Dylan O’Brien Star in Chicago Gangster Drama

Mark Rylance and Dylan O’Brien star in Graham Moore's Chicago gangster drama.

Screenwriter Graham Moore, who won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar in 2015 for “The Imitation Game,” has enlisted Mark Rylance and Dylan O’Brien to star in his directorial debut, “The Outfit.” Set in gangster-ridden Chicago, the film is set for release by Focus Features in February. Below, find the first trailer for the film.

The Oscar-winning Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) plays Leonard, an English tailor who used to craft bespoke suits on London’s famed Savile Row. He heads to Chicago after a personal tragedy, where he operates a tailor shop in a rough part of town, making beautiful clothes for the only people in the neighborhood who can afford them: a family of gangsters.

Also starring are O’Brien (“The Maze Runner”), Zoey Deutch (“Set It Up”), Johnny Flynn (“Emma”), Simon Russell Beale (“The Hollow Crown”), and Nikki Amuka-Bird (“NW”).

Moore co-wrote the script with Jonathan McClain. It marks the feature screenwriting debut for McClain, who wrote for the Disney Channel series “Liv and Maddie: Cali Style” and is perhaps best known for playing Don Draper’s agent Alan Silver in the last season of “Mad Men.”

Dick Pope, nominated for an Oscar for “Mr. Turner” and “The Illusionist,” is the DP. “Argo” Oscar winner William Goldenberg is editing, and “Finding Neverland” Oscar nominee Gemma Jackson is the production designer, Deadline reported in February.

The producers are Scoop Wasserstein, Ben Browning and Amy Jackson. FilmNation financed the film.

“If you’d told me years ago, when Johnathan and I were first dreaming up this story, that I’d get to direct my first film with a cast as exquisitely talented as Mark, Zoey, Dylan and Johnny, I’d have said you were nuts. And honestly, if you’d said that back then, you might have been,” Moore said in February.

After writing, producing, and directing several shorts, Moore went on to join the staff of the TV adaptation of “10 Things I Hate About You,” which ran for one season beginning in 2009.

In 2010 his first book was published. “The Sherlockian,” a New York Times bestseller, goes between time periods in London and New York, weaving the history of Sherlock Holmes and Arthur Conan Doyle into a new set of mysteries.

His first feature project was adapting Andrew Hodges’ biography “Alan Turing: The Enigma,” a script that appeared on the 2011 Black List. The film, released in 2014, stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing, the cryptanalyst who decrypted German intelligence messages for the British during World War II.

Moore’s second book, “The Last Days of Night,” was published in 2016. It explores the rivalry between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse and is told through the eyes of Westinghouse’s attorney. Moore’s own screenplay adaptation of the book appeared on the 2016 Black List; that year, Deadline reported that Morten Tyldum was attached to direct.

Wild Bunch International at AFM last month launched sales of “Mind Fall,” a futuristic thriller scripted by Moore with Daisy Ridley attached to star and Mathieu Kassovitz directing.

