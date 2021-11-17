Tom Holland Eyes ‘Spider-Man’ Exit: ‘I’ve Done Something Wrong’ If I’m Playing Peter Parker at 30

"Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film."

Tom Holland has starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in five Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but his upcoming sixth go-around as the web slinger in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is expected to be his most gigantic MCU outing thus far. That’s because the “No Way Home” plot breaks open the multiverse, allowing villains from every previous “Spider-Man” film to collide into one timeline and setting up another decade of potential sequels and spinoffs. Will Holland be back as Spider-Man? Probably, considering a post-credits scene in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” all but guaranteed a Sony tentpole pitting Spider-Man against Venom. But for now, “No Way Home” is the end of Holland’s current Spidey contract.

“Maybe it is time for me to move on,” Holland recently told GQ magazine. “Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life. If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

Comic book favorite Miles Morales made his film debut in Sony’s animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” one of the most acclaimed superhero movies of the last decade and an Academy Award winner for Best Animated Feature. Fans have been clamoring for years for Sony to bring Miles Morales into the live-action space. Rumors have persisted that “No Way Home” and it’s multiverse storyline could open the door for Miles and the animated world of “Spider-Verse” to pop over into live-action, but no such storylines have been confirmed.

Even if Holland is already eyeing life after Spider-Man, Sony sure as hell does not want to let him go. As “Spider-Man” producer and former Sony boss Amy Pascal told GQ, “I’ve talked to him about doing, like, 100 more [of these films]. I’m never going to make Spider-Man movies without him. Are you kidding me?”

But Holland is certain of one thing: “I definitely don’t think I want to be an actor for the rest of my life.” Might he become a carpenter? “I’ve always been really good with my hands. If something’s broken, I can always figure out a way of fixing it,” he said. There’s also his dream of “buying apartment buildings and renting them out cheaper than they need to be, because I don’t need the money.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” opens in theaters nationwide December 17.

