Winter TV Awards Schedule 2021-’22: Key Dates for Guilds, Critics Choice, and More

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has yet to release its timeline for the 2021-2022 Emmy Awards, making any TV awards calendar feel a little incomplete. But at this point in time, just weeks past the celebration of the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, we don’t need no stinkin’ Emmys. There’s plenty of intrigue to be found in the many, many (many) other awards up for grabs in the coming months.
As 2021 winds down, guilds and other organizations are making their lists of favorite films and TV from the past year and checking them twice, determining which projects make the grade when it comes to accolades, including the Directors Guild Awards (DGA), Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), Writers Guild Awards (WGA), and Producers Guild Awards (PGA).
And that doesn’t even begin to take into consideration all the other specialty guilds with their own prizes, with juries of peers determining the finest makeup, hairstyling, sound design, and more. TV’s winter awards season runs adjacent to film’s Oscar race, but offers an opportunity to see television as the craftspeople see it, invaluable when it comes to actually understanding the mindset behind what we interpret as quality.
The complication, as always, is just that TV’s winter awards don’t play by the same rules that the Emmys have set for themselves. The season we’re entering judges TV by the calendar year, not the (increasingly outdated) broadcast year, which is why you might see the second season of Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” face off against the first season of HBO Max’s “Hacks” at the SAG Awards, when at the Emmys it was Season 1 of the former that triumphed in Outstanding Comedy Series over the latter.
As for now, all of the maneuvering and positive reinforcement is yet to come. Never mind the Emmys, here comes every other awards show.
The below dates are subject to change. More information about the 2022 TV awards calendar will be added as time and information permits.
Monday, November 1, 2021
Submissions open for American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie Awards nominations
Monday, November 8, 2021
Submissions for Art Directors Guild (ADG) TV close
Submissions open for Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS)
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Cinema Audio Society (CAS) entry submission form available online
Monday, November 15, 2021
Submissions close for Critics Choice Awards (CCA) TV categories
International Documentary Association (IDA) awards nominees announcement
Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
CCA nomination committees begin deliberations
Monday, November 29, 2021
31st Annual Gotham Awards
Costume Designers Guild (CDG) Awards submission Entries close at 5 p.m. PT
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) TV awards eligibility ends
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
CCA TV nominations announced
Friday, December 3, 2021
CCA nomination committees render official recommendations
WGA deadline for series (drama, comedy, new); TV, radio/audio, new media scripts, and Paul Selvin Awards (WGAW) submissions
Sunday, December 5, 2021
ASC Feature and TV entries due
Monday, December 6, 2021
CCA TV nominations announced
Submissions close for MUAHS at 5 p.m. PT
Friday, December 10, 2021
Submission deadline closes for the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards
Deadline for Ernst & Young receipt of Golden Globes nomination ballots, noon PT.
Monday, December 13, 2021
Submission deadline closes for ACE Eddie Awards nominations
Golden Globe nominations announced at 5:00 am PT
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
ASC TV nominations voting begins
DGA online voting for television nominations opens
WGA preliminary series (drama, comedy, new) online voting begins
Friday, December 17, 2021
Final ballots sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young.
Monday, December 20, 2021
Nominations begin for MUAHS
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Cinema Audio Society (CAS) entry submissions due online by 5:00 pm PT
Monday, December 27, 2021
Online voting for ADG TV and feature nominations begins
Monday, January 3, 2022
Deadline for receipt of final Golden Globe ballots by Ernst & Young, 5:00 pm PT
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Final CCA ballots emailed to all members
PGA nomination polls open for sports, childrens, and short form programming
CDGA nomination voting opens online at 6 a.m. PT
WGA deadline for series (drama, comedy, new) online voting
Thursday, January 6, 2022
CAS nomination ballot voting begins online
Friday, January 7, 2022
CCA deadline for returning final ballots is 9 p.m. PT
Nomination voting closes for MUAHS at 5 p.m. PT
Sunday, January 9, 2022
The Critics Choice Awards will air live from 7-10 p.m. ET on The CW Network
The Golden Globes awards non televised presentation
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Nomination ballots sent for ACE Eddie Awards
Nominations announced for MUAHS
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
PGA nomination polls open for television series/specials and televised/streamed motion pictures
PGA nomination polls close at 2pm PST for sports, childrens, and short form programming
SAG nominations announced
Thursday, January 13, 2022
PGA Award nominations announced for sports, childrens, and short form programming
WGA Award nominations announced for TV, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
CAS nomination ballot voting ends online at 5:00 pm PT
Nomination ballots due for ACE Eddie Awards
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
CDGA nomination ballot voting closes at 5 p.m. PT
Friday, January 21, 2022
Online ADG voting for all nominations ends 5:00 p.m. PT
DGA television nominations deadline to vote online.
IDA Documentary Awards Member Voting Closes
Nominations announced for ACE Eddie Awards
Nominations announced for Annie Awards
Monday, January 24, 2022
ADG nominations announced
MPSE nominations announced
ASC Feature & TV Nomination voting closes (noon PT)
Final online voting begins for MUAHS
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
ASC nominations announced
Final CAS nominees in each category announced
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
PGA nomination polls close at 2 p.m. PT for television series/specials and televised/streamed motion pictures
DGA television and commercials nominations announced
Thursday, January 27, 2022
PGA nominations announced and final voting opens for television series/specials and televised/streamed motion pictures
CDGA nominations announced
Friday, January 28, 2022
Final ballots sent for ACE Eddie Awards
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
ASC final voting begins
ACE Eddie Awards begins Blue Ribbon screenings (television categories)
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
WGA final series online voting begins
Thursday, February 3, 2022
Final ADG online voting begins
Saturday, February 5, 2022
IDA winners announced at awards ceremony
Monday, February 7, 2022
ACE Eddie Awards closes Blue Ribbon screenings (television categories)
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
ACE Eddie Awards final ballots due
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Final polls close at 2 pm PT for PGA Awards television series/specials and televised/streamed motion pictures, sports, childrens, and short form programming
Friday, February 11, 2022
Final online voting closes for MUAHS at 5 p.m. PT
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Final CDGA ballot voting opens online at 6 a.m. PT
Saturday, February 19, 2022
MUAHS Guild Awards held at at The Beverly Hilton Hotel
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Final CAS voting begins online
Saturday, February 26, 2022
PGA Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza
ACE Eddie Awards held in Los Angeles
Annie Awards for animation held at UCLA’s Royce Hall
ASC Student Awards
Sunday, February 27, 2022
The 28th annual SAG Awards air on TNT and TBS live from Shrine Exposition Center beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Monday, February 28, 2022
Final CDGA ballot voting closes at 5 p.m. PT
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Final ADG online voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Winners announced at the 26th annual ADG Awards at at the InterContinental Los Angeles
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Film Independent Spirit awards ceremony
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Final CAS voting ends online at 5:00 p.m. PT
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
The 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Saturday, March 12, 2022
DGA awards ceremony.
Sunday, March 13, 2022
The MPSE Golden Reel Awards
Thursday, March 17, 2022
ASC final voting ends
37th Annual Casting Society Association (CSA) Artios Awards
Saturday, March 19, 2022
58th Annual CAS Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel
Sunday, March 20, 2022
36th ASC Awards
74th Annual WGA Awards
Sunday, April 24, 2022
BAFTA TV Crafts Awards
Sunday, May 8, 2022
Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards
TBD
Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Ball
Primetime Emmy Awards telecast and Governors Ball
