Winter TV Awards Schedule 2021-’22: Key Dates for Guilds, Critics Choice, and More

The 2021-'22 TV Awards schedule is just beginning, but here are some key dates on the long road to the Emmys.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has yet to release its timeline for the 2021-2022 Emmy Awards, making any TV awards calendar feel a little incomplete. But at this point in time, just weeks past the celebration of the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, we don’t need no stinkin’ Emmys. There’s plenty of intrigue to be found in the many, many (many) other awards up for grabs in the coming months.

As 2021 winds down, guilds and other organizations are making their lists of favorite films and TV from the past year and checking them twice, determining which projects make the grade when it comes to accolades, including the Directors Guild Awards (DGA), Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), Writers Guild Awards (WGA), and Producers Guild Awards (PGA).

And that doesn’t even begin to take into consideration all the other specialty guilds with their own prizes, with juries of peers determining the finest makeup, hairstyling, sound design, and more. TV’s winter awards season runs adjacent to film’s Oscar race, but offers an opportunity to see television as the craftspeople see it, invaluable when it comes to actually understanding the mindset behind what we interpret as quality.

The complication, as always, is just that TV’s winter awards don’t play by the same rules that the Emmys have set for themselves. The season we’re entering judges TV by the calendar year, not the (increasingly outdated) broadcast year, which is why you might see the second season of Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” face off against the first season of HBO Max’s “Hacks” at the SAG Awards, when at the Emmys it was Season 1 of the former that triumphed in Outstanding Comedy Series over the latter.

As for now, all of the maneuvering and positive reinforcement is yet to come. Never mind the Emmys, here comes every other awards show.

The below dates are subject to change. More information about the 2022 TV awards calendar will be added as time and information permits.

Monday, November 1, 2021

Submissions open for American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie Awards nominations

Monday, November 8, 2021

Submissions for Art Directors Guild (ADG) TV close

Submissions open for Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS)

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Cinema Audio Society (CAS) entry submission form available online

Monday, November 15, 2021

Submissions close for Critics Choice Awards (CCA) TV categories

International Documentary Association (IDA) awards nominees announcement

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

CCA nomination committees begin deliberations

Monday, November 29, 2021

31st Annual Gotham Awards

Costume Designers Guild (CDG) Awards submission Entries close at 5 p.m. PT

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) TV awards eligibility ends

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

CCA TV nominations announced

Friday, December 3, 2021

CCA nomination committees render official recommendations

WGA deadline for series (drama, comedy, new); TV, radio/audio, new media scripts, and Paul Selvin Awards (WGAW) submissions

Sunday, December 5, 2021

ASC Feature and TV entries due

Monday, December 6, 2021

CCA TV nominations announced

Submissions close for MUAHS at 5 p.m. PT

Friday, December 10, 2021

Submission deadline closes for the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards

Deadline for Ernst & Young receipt of Golden Globes nomination ballots, noon PT.

Monday, December 13, 2021

Submission deadline closes for ACE Eddie Awards nominations

Golden Globe nominations announced at 5:00 am PT

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

ASC TV nominations voting begins

DGA online voting for television nominations opens

WGA preliminary series (drama, comedy, new) online voting begins

Friday, December 17, 2021

Final ballots sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young.

Monday, December 20, 2021

Nominations begin for MUAHS

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Cinema Audio Society (CAS) entry submissions due online by 5:00 pm PT

Monday, December 27, 2021

Online voting for ADG TV and feature nominations begins

Monday, January 3, 2022

Deadline for receipt of final Golden Globe ballots by Ernst & Young, 5:00 pm PT

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Final CCA ballots emailed to all members

PGA nomination polls open for sports, childrens, and short form programming

CDGA nomination voting opens online at 6 a.m. PT

WGA deadline for series (drama, comedy, new) online voting

Thursday, January 6, 2022

CAS nomination ballot voting begins online

Friday, January 7, 2022

CCA deadline for returning final ballots is 9 p.m. PT

Nomination voting closes for MUAHS at 5 p.m. PT

Sunday, January 9, 2022

The Critics Choice Awards will air live from 7-10 p.m. ET on The CW Network

The Golden Globes awards non televised presentation

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Nomination ballots sent for ACE Eddie Awards

Nominations announced for MUAHS

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

PGA nomination polls open for television series/specials and televised/streamed motion pictures

PGA nomination polls close at 2pm PST for sports, childrens, and short form programming

SAG nominations announced

Thursday, January 13, 2022

PGA Award nominations announced for sports, childrens, and short form programming

WGA Award nominations announced for TV, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

CAS nomination ballot voting ends online at 5:00 pm PT

Nomination ballots due for ACE Eddie Awards

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

CDGA nomination ballot voting closes at 5 p.m. PT

Friday, January 21, 2022

Online ADG voting for all nominations ends 5:00 p.m. PT

DGA television nominations deadline to vote online.

IDA Documentary Awards Member Voting Closes

Nominations announced for ACE Eddie Awards

Nominations announced for Annie Awards

Monday, January 24, 2022

ADG nominations announced

MPSE nominations announced

ASC Feature & TV Nomination voting closes (noon PT)

Final online voting begins for MUAHS

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

ASC nominations announced

Final CAS nominees in each category announced

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

PGA nomination polls close at 2 p.m. PT for television series/specials and televised/streamed motion pictures

DGA television and commercials nominations announced

Thursday, January 27, 2022

PGA nominations announced and final voting opens for television series/specials and televised/streamed motion pictures

CDGA nominations announced

Friday, January 28, 2022

Final ballots sent for ACE Eddie Awards

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

ASC final voting begins

ACE Eddie Awards begins Blue Ribbon screenings (television categories)

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

WGA final series online voting begins

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Final ADG online voting begins

Saturday, February 5, 2022

IDA winners announced at awards ceremony

Monday, February 7, 2022

ACE Eddie Awards closes Blue Ribbon screenings (television categories)

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

ACE Eddie Awards final ballots due

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Final polls close at 2 pm PT for PGA Awards television series/specials and televised/streamed motion pictures, sports, childrens, and short form programming

Friday, February 11, 2022

Final online voting closes for MUAHS at 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Final CDGA ballot voting opens online at 6 a.m. PT

Saturday, February 19, 2022

MUAHS Guild Awards held at at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Final CAS voting begins online

Saturday, February 26, 2022

PGA Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza

ACE Eddie Awards held in Los Angeles

Annie Awards for animation held at UCLA’s Royce Hall

ASC Student Awards

Sunday, February 27, 2022

The 28th annual SAG Awards air on TNT and TBS live from Shrine Exposition Center beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Monday, February 28, 2022

Final CDGA ballot voting closes at 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Final ADG online voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Winners announced at the 26th annual ADG Awards at at the InterContinental Los Angeles

Sunday, March 6, 2022

Film Independent Spirit awards ceremony

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Final CAS voting ends online at 5:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

The 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards

Saturday, March 12, 2022

DGA awards ceremony.

Sunday, March 13, 2022

The MPSE Golden Reel Awards

Thursday, March 17, 2022

ASC final voting ends

37th Annual Casting Society Association (CSA) Artios Awards

Saturday, March 19, 2022

58th Annual CAS Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel

Sunday, March 20, 2022

36th ASC Awards

74th Annual WGA Awards

Sunday, April 24, 2022

BAFTA TV Crafts Awards

Sunday, May 8, 2022

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards

TBD

Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Ball

Primetime Emmy Awards telecast and Governors Ball

