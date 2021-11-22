Every Scripted TV Series from BIPOC Creators or Showrunners in 2022-2023

Progress in front of and behind the camera continues to be incremental despite popular claims of a "racial reckoning" and a renaissance for non-white creatives.

Progress continues to be incremental in front of and behind television cameras in Hollywood. An October 2021 UCLA Television Diversity study examined 461 scripted television shows airing or streaming during the 2019-20 season. It revealed that only 32.1 percent of scripted broadcast network shows, 28.1 percent on cable TV, and 26.8 percent on streaming platforms, featured majority non-white casts. Each category saw an increase of roughly 2-3 percent over the previous season. In summary, despite popular claims of a “renaissance” for BIPOC creatives in Hollywood (especially for African Americans), there’s still much work to be done on the matter of inclusion in all job areas.

As their study states, the BIPOC group is not proportionately represented to their share of the U.S. population, even though audience interest in programming with talent that represents the nation’s diversity, continues to increase.

When BIPOC narratives are controlled by non-BIPOC creatives, character story lines may lack authenticity, or may feature writing dependent on stereotypes, or characters depicted as “culture-less.” Therefore, a key question never to stop asking is whether the nation’s so-called “racial reckoning” will have any real impact on the industry’s hiring practices in a way that will be apparent in 2022’s television diversity reports. At the moment, the outlook remains foggy.

One thing that’s clear is that reality TV reigns, and, based on each network’s 2022 schedule, it’s a trend that will not only continue, but accelerate.

Here is IndieWire’s look at scripted series created and/or overseen by BIPOC creatives for major platforms, scheduled for the 2022/2023 television season. The list will be updated as networks (especially the streamers) solidify their lineups and make midseason announcements. Although, it remains unclear what exactly the traditional television calendar will look like next year and beyond, with disruptors like Netflix premiering new series practically every week throughout the year, and new streamers solidifying their standing.

Throughout the year, there have been numerous new series announcements, pilot pickups, and series orders, but most have yet to be dated, and are therefore excluded from the below list, which will be updated periodically, as firm dates are set.

ABC

“Abbott Elementary” – Quinta Brunson, creator, star

“Black-ish” – Kenya Barris, creator

“Grey’s Anatomy” – Shonda Rhimes, creator

“Promised Land” — Matt Lopez, creator

“Queens” – Zahir McGhee, creator

“The Wonder Years” — Saladin Patterson, creator

“Women of the Movement” — Marissa Jo Cerar, creator, writer; Gina Prince-Bythewood, director

Amazon

“Harlem” – Tracy Oliver, creator and showrunner

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” — Donald Glover, co-creator

“With Love” – Gloria Calderón-Kellett, creator

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” – Jenny Hahn, creator

AMC

“Sherman’s Showcase” – Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, creators

“The Walking Dead” – Angela Kang, showrunner

Apple TV+

“Truth Be Told” – Nichelle Tramble Spellman, creator and showrunner

BET

“Sistas” – Tyler Perry, creator

“Assisted Living” – Tyler Perry, creator

“The Oval” – Tyler Perry, creator

“Twenties” – Lena Waithe, creator

“Tales” – Irv Gotti, creator

BET+

“Bruh” – Tyler Perry, creator

“Ruthless” – Tyler Perry, creator

“First Wives Club” – Tracy Oliver, creator and showrunner

CBS

“The Neighborhood” – Meg DeLoatch, showrunner

“Bob ♥ Abishola” – Gina Yashere, co-creator

“S.W.A.T.” – Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, co-developer and co-showrunner

CBS All Access

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” – Jenny Lumet, co-creator

Comedy Central

“Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” – Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao, creators

Disney+

“Diary of a Future President” – Ilana Peña, creator and showrunner

“Doogie Kamealoha M.D” – Kourtney Kang, creator and showrunner

“Ms. Marvel” — Bisha K. Ali, creator

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” — Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, creators

“She-Hulk” — Jessica Gao, creator

“The Proud Family” — Bruce Wayne Smith, creator; Doreen Spicer, co-developer

Freeform

“Grown-ish” – Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, creators

FX

“Atlanta” – Donald Glover, creator

“Mayans M.C.” – Elgin James, creator

“Snowfall” – John Singleton, creator

“Reservation Dogs” – Sterlin Harjo, showrunner and co-creator; Taika Waititi, co-creator

FOX

“Our Kind of People” – Karen Gist, creator

“The Cleaning Lady” – Miranda Kwok, developed by

HBO

“Industry” – Mickey Down, co-creator

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – Robin Thede, creator, showrunner

“Westworld” – Lisa Joy, co-creator, co-showrunner

HBO Max

“DMZ” – Roberto Patino, developer, showrunner; Ava DuVernay, executive producer

“The Flight Attendant” – Natalie Chaidez, co-showrunner

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” – Mindy Kaling, co-creator

Hulu

“Ramy” – Ramy Youssef, creator and showrunner

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” — RZA, Alex Tse, creators

NBC

“Young Rock” – Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, creators; Nahnatchka Khan, showrunner.

Netflix

“Dark Desire” — Leticia López Margalli, creator

“Never Have I Ever” – Mindy Kaling, co-creator

“Inventing Anna” – Shonda Rhimes, creator

Nickelodeon

“Young Dylan” — Tyler Perry, creator

OWN

“All Rise” — Dee Harris-Lawrence, showrunner

“Cherish the Day” – Ava DuVernay, creator; Raynelle Swilling and Teri Schaffer, co-showrunners

“Queen Sugar” – Ava DuVernay, creator

“David Makes Man” – Tarell McCraney, creator; Dee Harris-Lawrence, showrunner

“The Kings of Napa” – Janine Sherman Barrois, creator, showrunner

Paramount+

“The Game” – Devon Greggory, showrunner

Showtime

“Flatbush Misdemeanors” – Kevin Iso, co-creator

“The Chi” – Lena Waithe, creator

“Ziwe” – Ziwe Fumudoh, creator and executive producer

“The Man Who Fell To Earth” – Jenny Lumet, co-creator and co-showrunner

Starz

“BMF” — Randy Huggins, showrunner

“Blindspotting” – Daveed Diggs, co-creator

“P-Valley” — Katori Hall, creator, showrunner

The “Power” franchise – Courtney A. Kemp, creator and showrunner

“Run the World” – Leigh Davenport, creator; Yvettte Lee Bowser, showrunner

TBS

“Chad” – Nasim Pedrad, creator

“The Last O.G.” – Jordan Peele, co-creator; Saladin K. Patterson, showrunner

TNT

“Claws” – Janine Sherman Barrois, showrunner

The CW

“4400” – Arianna Jackson, co-showrunner

“All American” – Nkechi Okoro Carroll, showrunner

“All American: Homecoming” – Nkechi Okoro Carroll, developer, executive producer

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” – Keto Shimizu, co-showrunner

“Kung Fu” – Christina M. Kim, developer, co-showrunner

“Naomi” – Ava DuVernay, co-developer

“Riverdale” – Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, developer, showrunner

“The Flash” – Eric Wallace, showrunner

“Two Sentence Horror Stories” — Vera Miao, creator

