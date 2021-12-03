‘1883’ Trailer: Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw Join the ‘Yellowstone’ World in Paramount+ Prequel Series

The latest installment in the "Yellowstone" universe premieres on the streaming platform December 19.

The new “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1883,” will follow previous generations of the Dutton family of the long-running, beloved western saga. The Paramount+ show was originally announced back in February 2021 during the Super Bowl, and has remained mostly hush-hush ever since. Finally, a first trailer for the series has dropped before it premieres December 19, exclusively on Paramount+. Watch below.

Here’s the official synopsis courtesy of Paramount+: “‘1883’ follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”

Created by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan (“Hell or High Water,” Best Original Screenplay), “1883” is the highly anticipated prequel to the Emmy-nominated series “Yellowstone.” This new series stars Academy Award nominee legend Sam Elliott, Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw, Grammy Award winner Faith Hill, Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett. Paramount+ will air a special simulcast premiere event for “1883” on Sunday, December 19, following a new episode of “Yellowstone,” which is currently in its fourth season.

“This is truly a dream job,” McGraw told fans back when the project, which shot during the pandemic, started. “[Taylor Sheridan] has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Hill added. “The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, “1883” is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari.

