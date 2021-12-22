16 Best Gifts for TV Lovers

From apparel to desk decor, books and binge-watching essentials, there's a little something for everybody.

After more than two years in a global pandemic, lockdown orders, distance learning, and working from home, it’s no surprise that people are watching more TV than usual.

Regardless of whether you prefer to watch from your TV, laptop, tablet, or smartphone, we collected a list of the over a dozen of the best gifts to buy for TV lovers. From remote control organizers and binge-watching essentials to TV-inspired apparel, desk décor, and collectibles, check below for a roundup of awesome items for TV fanatics.

Journey back to Scranton and join the Dunder Mifflin gang on an ultimate trip down memory lane. In “Welcome to Dunder Mifflin,” the entire “Office” crew reunites after nearly a decade to share their favorite untold stories, spill secrets, and reveal how a the show went from barely surviving its first season to becoming one of the most-watched series on TV. “Welcome to Dunder Mifflin” is written by Baumgartner (who played Kevin Malone on “The Office”), and executive producer Ben Silverman. Gregg Daniels, who adapted the British series for U.S. audiences, pens the forward.

Celebrate all things “Downtown Abbey” with this selection of delightful recipes organized by rooms in the Abbey where drinks were served. From classic concoctions like a Mint Julep or Prince of Wales Punch to Ginger Beer and hangover helpers, the recipes reflect drinks concocted and served upstairs and down, along with libations from village fairs, cocktail parties, and restaurant menus typical of the era. Also featured: over 40 color photographs, including drink images photographed on the set of the beloved series.

Based on the packaging alone, this “Stranger Things” Ego Card Game might be too good to pass up. Play as Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Eleven, Hopper, or Barb; try and escape the Upside Down, and get rid of all Eggo cards to win the game.

Nothing wrong with a little motivation, courtesy of “Ted Lasso.” This inspirational keychain is a replica of Lasso’s “Believe” sign shown in the series.

Still not over “Squid Game”? You’re not alone. Show your love for the Netflix series with one of these Castefiy phones cases for iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones. The cases come in a variety of different designs inspired by the show.

Celebrate Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia all year long with a 2022 Golden Girls Day-at-a-Time Box Calendar. The calendar includes “Golden Girls” trivia on each daily page, full color images, page-a-day designs with Saturday and Sunday combined, and a sturdy, self-standing easel for easy display.

What’s not to love about Lucy? This Funko Pop! vinyl figurine showcases the red-headed TV legend in her pink uniform from the classic chocolate factory episode of “I Love Lucy.”

Losing the remote is not only frustrating, but it also takes away from the time that you could be spending watching TV. Keep track of your remote, phones, chargers, notepads, and more in this faux leather remote control caddy.

This armchair organizer is a pretty alternative to the remote caddy featured above, but you can always get them both for around $50. The machine washable organizer holds remotes, tablets, magazines or small books, and comes in a variety of different colors. It can be used on an armchair, sofa, or bed.

Comprised by the editors of Rotten Tomatoes, “The Ultimate Binge Guide” acts as a bingeable bucket list challenge. The guide is broken into multiple sections, including Classics That Made the Molds (And Those That Broke Them), Game-Changing Sitcoms and the Kings and Queens of Cringe, Mysteries and Mindf**ks, and Reality TV and Docuseries That Captured the Zeitgeist.

Players can travel around the board as Moira’s Wig, Ted the Turtle, a Rosebud Motel Key, David’s Sunglasses, Bebé Crow, or Patrick’s Guitar. And of course, to win the game, you’ll have to move strategically enough to buy up everything while bankrupting your opponents.

Can’t get enough of Dunder Ranch? A “Yellowstone” hoodie will keep you warm and cozy while you watch the series. Available in black, heather gray, white, and navy, this plush hoodie comes in sizes ranging from small to 5X.

From the “A-Team” to “Magnum P.I.,” this cool collection of retro trading cards highlights classic series from ‘80s. It’ll make an excellent gift for anyone who appreciates TV nostalgia.

Whether you’re winding down for the weekend or settling into an impromptu binge session, you need at least a few essentials within arm’s reach. The Binge-Watching Survival Kit includes coasters, emergency socks, a snack clip, face cleansing towelettes, a guide to sofa yoga, and a “Go to Bed” decision coin for your to flip when you can’t break away from the TV.

Playing cards are a great collectible for TV fans. This particular set from Theory11 pays homage to “Saturday Night Live” but you can get the cards in multiple designs.

Whether it’s “The Real Housewives,” “Below Deck,” or “Project Runway,” Bravo has the kind of programming that’s easy to get hooked on. If you truly love the network, show it by sporting this “I’d Rather Be Watching Bravo” T-shirt.

