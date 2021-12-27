‘Bigbug’ Trailer: Jean-Pierre Jeunet Makes Netflix Debut with Raunchy Robot Comedy

The "Amelie" and "Delicatessen" director's latest debuts on the streaming platform February 11.

Academy Award-nominated “Amelie” and “A Very Long Engagement” director Jean-Pierre Jeunet hasn’t released a feature film since 2013’s “The Young and Prodigious T. S. Spivet.” But the always visually bonkers director of films including the swooningly odd “Delicatessen” and the gonzo “Alien Resurrection” is back with his latest film, “Bigbug.” The artificial intelligence comedy is hitting Netflix on February 11, and the streamer has released a first trailer for the film. Watch below.

Here’s the appropriately weird synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

In 2050, artificial intelligence is everywhere. So much so that humanity relies on it to satisfy its every need and every desire – even the most secret and wicked… In a quiet residential area, four domestic robots suddenly decide to take their masters hostage in their own home. Locked together, a not-quite-so-blended family, an intrusive neighbour and her enterprising sex-robot are now forced to put up with each other in an increasingly hysterical atmosphere! While, outside, the Yonyx, the latest generation of androids, are trying to take over. As the threat draws closer, the humans look elsewhere, get jealous, and rip into each other under the bewildered eyes of their indoor robots. Maybe it’s the robots who’ve got a soul – or not!

The “Micmacs” and “City of Lost Children” director’s latest began filming in October 2020 amid the pandemic. Jeunet has had trouble getting this one off the ground, but two years ago presciently told IndieWire, “I have a story I want to make as a movie about artificial intelligence, but it’s difficult to find the money because it’s a comedy with robots. So maybe it’ll be for Netflix, who knows. As a last resort, I will try Netflix.”

Though “Delicatessen” and “City of Lost Children” made Jeunet an arthouse cult favorite in the ’90s, his polarizing but stylish “Alien Resurrection” brought him closer to Hollywood in 1997. He ended up returning to his creative roots for “Amelie,” one of the most beloved French films of all time, which earned five Academy Award nominations in 2002.

The “Bigbug” cast includes some of Jeunet’s favorite collaborators, including Dominique Pinon (who has starred in nearly all of the director’s films), as well as Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Youssef Hajdi, Alban Lenoir, and François Levantal.

