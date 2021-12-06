Charlie Cox Will Reprise Daredevil If the Character Joins MCU, Confirms Kevin Feige

"If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil.

Marvel fans hoping Charlie Cox will one day return to the character of Daredevil just got some great news. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Cox is the only actor who would play Daredevil should the superhero make its way into the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Feige put it: “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

While Feige’s comment does not confirm Cox’s Daredevil is entering the MCU, it does make it clear that no other iteration of the superhero is being considered for the universe. Cox starred as Daredevil on three seasons of Netflix’s eponymous comic book drama before the streamer canceled the show. Fans have been clamoring for Cox’s return ever since. Rumors have swirled that Cox’s Daredevil could pop up in the. upcoming “Spider Man: Far From Home,” while the Disney+ series “Hawkeye” features a character (Echo) with direct ties to Daredevil nemesis Kingpin (played by Vincent D’Onofrio on Cox’s Netflix series).

Cox’s “Daredevil” was one of several Netflix-Marvel series that got canned in 2019. The other series included “Jessica Jones” with Krysten Ritter and “Luke Cage” with Mike Coulter, among others. When pressed by Deadline earlier this year on whether or not Netflix’s Marvel series could return, Feige left the door open in his answer. The Marvel boss said, “I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything.”

IndieWire reported in August 2019 that a contract existed preventing Netflix’s Marvel shows and characters from appearing in any non-Netflix series or films for at least two years after cancellation. November 2020 marked two years since the “Daredevil” cancelation, thus allowing Charlie Cox to appear in any Disney-owned MCU property.

In a May 2020 interview, Cox said he’d “love nothing more””than to play Daredevil again. However, the actor said pulling off a fourth season of the Marvel series would be almost impossible as the majority of cast and crew have other commitments now. The actor explained, “When you make a television show, it’s so complicated, and people’s schedules are so difficult, and contracts are so difficult. So that’s why when, as an actor, when you sign onto a TV show, you sign six years of your life away. Because, if you don’t do that, it becomes too complicated to try and get all these moving pieces.”

Just because a fourth season of “Daredevil” might not happen does not mean Cox can’t pop up as the superhero in any other MCU movie or television series. Fans will just have to keep waiting to find out if Cox returns.

