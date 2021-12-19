Leonardo DiCaprio Jumped Into a Frozen Lake to Save His Dogs During ‘Don’t Look Up’ Filming

DiCaprio had two Huskies, both rescue dogs, he brought onto the set that McKay described as "absolute tornadoes."

We know Leonardo DiCaprio is an intense performer, and on the set of Adam McKay’s new feature, “Don’t Look Up” that was showcased firsthand. The Oscar-winning performer sat down for a roundtable discussion for Entertainment Weekly, alongside the rest of his costars, and revealed how he jumped into a frozen lake to save his two dogs.

DiCaprio had two Huskies, both rescue dogs, he brought onto the set that McKay described as “absolute tornadoes.” Apparently the dogs were so intense co-star Jonah Hill, DiCaprio’s roommate on the shoot, would send him pictures of what the dogs had done to the furniture.

Eventually, one of the dogs, according to DiCaprio, fell into a frozen lake. “And then I went in. I didn’t understand what you do at a frozen lake,” DiCaprio said. (Is this where one makes a “Titanic” ice-fishing joke?) Jennifer Lawrence went on to say that after “as soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond the other one jumped in.” The actor went on to say that eventually man and dogs all ended up in the lake, with the dogs licking each other.

Plenty of other stories from the “Don’t Look Up” paint a crazy picture of some of the behind-the-scenes goings-on, from Lawrence actually getting high to play a scene where she’s, well, high, to DiCaprio rewriting one scene 15 times. In one of the biggest laughs of the movie, DiCaprio goes into a kind of “Network”-esque meltdown about the state of the world.

DiCaprio has shared many stories on the press tour for “Don’t Look Up,” a satirical comedy about the end of the world. A few weeks ago McKay discussed how DiCaprio had to deal with a nude scene involving co-star Meryl Streep. “She is fearless. And yes, that is a body double. But you know who had a problem with it? Leo [DiCaprio],” McKay said. “Leo just views Meryl as film royalty … although maybe royalty is not a compliment … but as such a special figure in the history of film. He didn’t like seeing her with the lower back tattoo, walking for a second naked. He said something to me like: ‘Do you really need to show that?’ And I was like: ‘It’s President Orlean; it’s not Meryl Streep.’ But she didn’t even blink. She didn’t even bring it up.”

“Don’t Look Up” will be available to stream on Netflix December 24.

