Tom Holland Wants to Reteam with Zendaya for ‘Euphoria’ Cameo

Might we see your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man on HBO’s “Euphoria”? If actor Tom Holland has his way the answer could be yes. Holland and his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” costar, Zendaya, are riding high on the success of their latest Marvel venture, with the film already grossing $50 million in preview grosses alone. But Holland wants to make the transition to the small-screen for a special cameo.

During an interview with IMDb, Holland expressed disappointment that he hadn’t been asked to appear on the HBO series that netted Zendaya an Emmy award. “Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit ‘Euphoria’ 30 times this season,” Holland said.

The actress chimed in that it could be a possibility down the line. “I know! Let me talk to some people. HBO! Let’s get them on the phone,” Zendaya said during the interview. The pair were rumored to be dating starting in 2017 and confirmed it in 2021.

It would certainly be a change for Holland, especially considering the wild and sexually charged world that is HBO’s “Euphoria.” The popular and critically acclaimed series is prepping to debut its sophomore season. The road to “Euphoria” Season 2 has been a long time coming. The new episodes were originally set to begin filming in March 2020, but the pandemic forced the season to go on an indefinite hiatus. In the meantime, series creator Sam Levinson went to work on crafting two standalone installments centered on the characters played by Zendaya and Hunter Schaffer. These “Euphoria” episodes served as a bridge between the show’s first season and its upcoming second.

In between “Euphoria” seasons, the show became an Emmys favorite as Zendaya stunned the industry with her 2020 win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The series also took home Emmys for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is receiving solid reviews. IndieWire’s Kate Erbland said, “Holland’s take on the webslinger has always felt like the most human, the most real, the most “holy wow, I’m a superhero!” version of this beloved character” in her “B-” review.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is in theaters now.

