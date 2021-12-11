Bosnian Entry ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ and ‘Flee’ Sweep European Film Awards

The European Film Awards, Europe’s biggest awards celebration, revealed its major winners during a mostly virtual ceremony on Saturday, December 11. The night was originally slated for an in-person event, but concerns about the Omicron variant moved festivities online. The powerful Bosnian wartime drama “Quo Vadis, Aida?” took home the top prize for Best Film, with its director Jasmila Žbanić and lead actress Jasna Đuričić also winning Best Director and Actress respectively. “Flee,” from Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen, also won in two categories — Documentary and Animated Feature.
The awards ceremony was hosted by German actor Annabelle Mandeng. The hybrid event saw nominees, presenters, and winners participating in a mixture of live, virtual, and pre-recorded formats.
“Quo Vadis, Aida” tells the story of the Srebrenica genocide, during which Serbian troops sent 8,372 Bosniak men and boys to their deaths in July 1995. The powerful story is told through the eyes of Aida, a UN translator attempting to leverage her position to secure safety for her husband and two grown sons. The film was chosen as Bosnia’s official entry to the Academy Awards last year, but did not land a nomination.
European Film
Quo Vadis, Aida?, dir: Jasmila Žbanić
European Documentary
Flee, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen
European Actress
Jasna Đuričić – Quo Vadis, Aida?
Eurimages Co-Production Award
Maria Ekerhovd
European Director
Jasmila Žbanić – Quo Vadis, Aida?
European Discovery – Prix Fipresci
Promising Young Woman, dir: Emerald Fennell
European Animated Feature Film
Flee, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen
European Screenwriter
Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton – The Father
European Short Film
My Uncle Tudor, dir: Olga Lucovnicova
European Actor
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
European Comedy
Ninjababy, dir: Yngvild Sve Flikke
Previously Announced
European Cinematography
Crystel Fournier – Great Freedom
European Editing
Mukharam Kabulova – Unclenching The Fists
European Production Design
Marton Agh – Natural Light
European Costume Design
Michael O’Connor – Ammonite
European Make-Up & Hair
Flore Masson, Olivier Alfonso, Antoine Mancini – Titane
European Original Score
Nils Petter Molvaer, Peter Brotz-Mann – Great Freedom
European Sound
Gisle Tveito, Gustaf Berger – The Innocents
European Visual Effects
Peter Hjorth, Fredrik Nord – Lamb
European Lifetime Achievement
Marta Meszaros
European Achievement in World Cinema
Susanne Bier
European University Film Award
Flee, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen
EFA For Innovative Storytelling
Steve McQueen – Small Axe
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.