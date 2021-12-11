Bosnian Entry ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ and ‘Flee’ Sweep European Film Awards

The Bosnian drama and animated documentary each won big at Europe's most prestigious film awards event.

The European Film Awards, Europe’s biggest awards celebration, revealed its major winners during a mostly virtual ceremony on Saturday, December 11. The night was originally slated for an in-person event, but concerns about the Omicron variant moved festivities online. The powerful Bosnian wartime drama “Quo Vadis, Aida?” took home the top prize for Best Film, with its director Jasmila Žbanić and lead actress Jasna Đuričić also winning Best Director and Actress respectively. “Flee,” from Danish filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen, also won in two categories — Documentary and Animated Feature.

The awards ceremony was hosted by German actor Annabelle Mandeng. The hybrid event saw nominees, presenters, and winners participating in a mixture of live, virtual, and pre-recorded formats.

“Quo Vadis, Aida” tells the story of the Srebrenica genocide, during which Serbian troops sent 8,372 Bosniak men and boys to their deaths in July 1995. The powerful story is told through the eyes of Aida, a UN translator attempting to leverage her position to secure safety for her husband and two grown sons. The film was chosen as Bosnia’s official entry to the Academy Awards last year, but did not land a nomination.

European Film

Quo Vadis, Aida?, dir: Jasmila Žbanić

European Documentary

Flee, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

European Actress

Jasna Đuričić – Quo Vadis, Aida?

Eurimages Co-Production Award

Maria Ekerhovd

European Director

Jasmila Žbanić – Quo Vadis, Aida?

European Discovery – Prix Fipresci

Promising Young Woman, dir: Emerald Fennell

European Animated Feature Film

Flee, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

European Screenwriter

Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton – The Father

European Short Film

My Uncle Tudor, dir: Olga Lucovnicova

European Actor

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

European Comedy

Ninjababy, dir: Yngvild Sve Flikke

Previously Announced

European Cinematography

Crystel Fournier – Great Freedom

European Editing

Mukharam Kabulova – Unclenching The Fists

European Production Design

Marton Agh – Natural Light

European Costume Design

Michael O’Connor – Ammonite

European Make-Up & Hair

Flore Masson, Olivier Alfonso, Antoine Mancini – Titane

European Original Score

Nils Petter Molvaer, Peter Brotz-Mann – Great Freedom

European Sound

Gisle Tveito, Gustaf Berger – The Innocents

European Visual Effects

Peter Hjorth, Fredrik Nord – Lamb

European Lifetime Achievement

Marta Meszaros

European Achievement in World Cinema

Susanne Bier

European University Film Award

Flee, dir: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

EFA For Innovative Storytelling

Steve McQueen – Small Axe

