‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Trailer: Daniels’ Latest Wild Invention Stars Michelle Yeoh

The sci-fi adventure comedy is the opening night film of the SXSW Film Festival.

A24 has released the first official trailer for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the new feature from experimental directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels. Set to open the SXSW Film Festival next March, the movie is the first feature from Daniels since 2016’s “Swiss Army Man,” the beloved experimental feature that starred Paul Dano opposite Daniel Radcliffe as a sentient corpse. As their first follow-up, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is expected to be just as explosive, inventive, and totally unpredictable.

This time, Daniels have plugged women characters into their insane thrill ride — the movie stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, “an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.” As unusually sweet a bromance as “Swiss Army Man” was, it will be refreshing to see what these unique filmmakers can explore through women. The movie also stars Jamie Lee Curtis in what looks to be a supporting but pivotal role, as some sort of pencil-pushing bureaucrat with wacky glasses.

Rounding out the cast are Stephanie Hsu (“Shang-Chi”), Ke Huy Quan (“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”), James Hong (“Blade Runner”), Jenny Slate (“Obvious Child”), and Harry Shum Jr. (“Crazy Rich Asians”).

As the title suggests, the film blends familiar science fiction elements, like the concept of a multi-verse and split-consciousness, into its fantastical whirlwind farce. As Quan’s character reveals in the trailer, there are thousands of Evelyns across the multiverse. “You can access all their memories, their emotions, even their skills,” he warns her. “There’s a great evil spreading throughout the many-verses, and you may be our only chance of stopping it.”

Kwan and Scheinert began their collaboration directing music videos for the likes of Tenacious D, Passion Pit, The Shins, and Foster the People. In 2019, Scheinert went solo to direct the dark comedy “The Death of Dick Long,” which was also released by A24. Kwan wrote and directed an episode of Noah Hawley’s “Legion” on his own.

Following its SXSW premiere, A24 will release “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in theaters on March 25, 2022. Check out the first official trailer for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” below.

