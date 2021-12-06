Halle Berry Accepted ‘Catwoman’ Razzie for Worst Actor and ‘Then Set That Thing on Fire’

"If you can’t be a good loser, then you don’t deserve to be a good winner."

Halle Berry confronted her “Catwoman” critics head on when she showed up in person at the 2005 Razzie Awards to accept the prize for Worst Actor. Berry has made it clear in the years since “Catwoman” that she does not regret starring in one of the worst comic book films ever made (“It’s one of the biggest paydays of my whole life, which, there’s nothing wrong with that,” she told EW earlier this year), so it’s no surprise to hear she’s still happy she collected her Razzie Award in person.

“I went to the Razzie [Awards] because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously,” Berry recently told Vanity Fair. “If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we’re somehow better than everybody else, but we’re really not. You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work…If you find yourself face to face with a Razzie, does that mean you’re the worst actor there ever was? Probably not. You just got the piss taken out on you that year by a group of people that can.”

Berry continued, “If I can show up to collect an Oscar when you’re honoring me, I can certainly show up to collect a Razzie when you say, good try, but do better. I always learned that if you can’t be a good loser, then you don’t deserve to be a good winner. So I went there and made fun of myself. I had a great time and then I set that thing on fire. That’s what I did!”

Oscar winner Berry is now officially a feature film director after helming “Bruised,” her directorial debut that world premiered at AFI FEST and premiered on Netflix shortly before Thanksgiving. Following the success of “Bruised,” Berry signed a first look deal with Netflix to produce, direct, and/or star in a handful of new projects. Might a new “Catwoman” be in the cards? The actress said last month that she’d be interested in rebooting “Catwoman” from behind the camera.

“I would love to direct ‘Catwoman,'” Berry said. “If I can get ahold of that now, knowing what I know, having had this experience [on ‘Bruised’], and reimagine that world the way I reimagined this story. ‘Bruised’ was written for a white Irish Catholic 25-year-old girl, and I got to reimagine it. I wish I could go back and reimagine Catwoman and redo that. Have a redo on that, now knowing what I know [about directing].”

“Bruised” is now streaming on Netflix.

