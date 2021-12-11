Hannah Waddingham Says ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 to Begin Filming on Valentine’s Day 2022

A very wholesome start date for a very wholesome show.

Hannah Waddingham stopped by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” to discuss her newfound success with “Ted Lasso,” during which she also revealed that Season 3 of the Apple TV+ comedy will begin shooting February 14, or Valentine’s Day, which she called “rather lovely” — as if “Ted Lasso” needed to get any sweeter. Throughout the appearance, Corden was very complimentary to his fellow Brit, bragging about having followed her work for years and soliciting stories about her time on the West End in “Spamalot.”

“Anyone who’s worked in the theater in London for the last 20 years, everybody’s known how outrageously talented you are,” Corden said, expressing genuine joy at witnessing Waddingham’s success.

Though she may have been beloved by London theatergoers, Waddingham has earned a much broader following since her breakout success as once-hardened team owner Rebecca Welton in the hit comedy. For her work, Waddingham took home her first Emmy earlier this year, which she won for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. After playing the clip of her winning, Corden took the opportunity to shame Emmys presenter Seth Rogen for mis-pronouncing Waddingham’s name when announcing her win.

Working with Jason Sudeikis, stand-up comedian Brett Goldstein, and Second City alum Brendan Hunt, however, is a far cry from the meticulously rehearsed stages of the West End. Though you’d never know it from her sharp performance and lacerating retorts, Waddingham shared that she often feels slow compared to her off-the-cuff comedy colleagues, who like to change the script at the last minute.

“They write the framework of the show, and me with lots of… emotional monologues, I will suddenly get completely different words just before the camera’s about to go on me,” she said. “And I think they like doing it because you get the immediate knee-jerk reaction to something, but my mid-40s brain can’t cope with it at all. I’m one stage away from having idiot boards, because it’s hardcore, man! They’re just used to that ‘SNL’ kind of world.”

Check out Waddingham’s visit to “The Late Late Show With James Corden” below. The first two seasons of “Ted Lasso” are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

