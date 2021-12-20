‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint Return to Hogwarts

The cast reunites for a 20th anniversary special debuting on HBO Max on New Year's Day.

As the countdown to one of the most anticipated small-screen events of the season continues, HBO Max has revealed the official trailer for the upcoming “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.” The HBO Max special reunites the series’ beloved cast and filmmakers to reminisce, 10 years after the release of the last film, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.” Watch the trailer below, and watch the special on the streaming platform on New Year’s Day.

Announced last month, per HBO Max, “the retrospective special invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time as it reunites Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and other esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.'”

Additional Harry Potter film alumni joining the memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman, and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.

J.K. Rowling, whose repeated anti-trans comments have made the author a controversial figure on Twitter, was not interviewed for the special, and will instead be featured in archival materials.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has seen a surge in interest lately, thanks to Warner Bros.’ recent release of the trailer for the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” The third film in the franchise once again stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, and Jude Law as the eponymous wizard. New to the franchise is Mads Mikkelsen, replacing Johnny Depp as the villainous Grindelwald.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter. The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”) and Pulse Films (“Beastie Boys Story”).

Watch the Harry Potter reunion trailer below before the special arrives on January 1.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.