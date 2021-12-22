‘House of the Dragon’ First Footage: HBO Previews ‘Thrones’ Spinoff, New ‘Westworld,’ and More

A new HBO Max sizzle reel is packed with a first look at beloved shows like "The Flight Attendant," and peeks at some soon-to-be-favorites.

HBO Max has unleashed a sizzle reel previewing the avalanche of content coming our way in 2022, including first footage from the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon.” Debuting some time in 2022, the series, created by Ryan J. Condal and George R.R. Martin, stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke (both seen here), Paddy Considine, Emmy D’arcy, Rhys Ifans, and Steve Toussaint. Check out the first look below.

“Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did,” says Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen. (The clip is around the 34-second mark.)

The sizzle reel also includes new looks at the “Suicide Squad” series “Peacemaker,” starring John Cena; Season 4 of “Westworld”; season 3 of “Barry”; the new season of “The Flight Attendant”; the next installment in “Euphoria”; and much more. But new series seen here include “The Gilded Age” starring Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, and Cynthia Nixon, set in New York City in the 1880s; the Watergate drama “The White House Plumbers,” starring Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson; a new serial version of “The Time Traveler’s Wife”; “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” starring Quincy Isiah as Magic Johnson and John C. Reilly as former Lakers owner Jerry Buss; true-crime-based mystery thriller “The Staircase,” with Colin Firth and Toni Collette; and much more.

As for “House of the Dragon,” the 10-episode series centers on the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before events portrayed in the Emmy-winning original. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik recently talked about the series’ aesthetic, and how, while it may be a somewhat different beast from the first show, it still pays homage to the beloved TV classic.

“I think we were very respectful of what the original show is,” said Sapochnik, who directed six “Game of Thrones” episodes, directs multiple episodes of “Dragon,” and serves as showrunner alongside series co-creator Ryan Condal. “It wasn’t broken so we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. ‘House of the Dragon’ has its own tone that will evolve and emerge over the course of the show. But first, it’s very important to pay respects and homage to the original series, which was pretty groundbreaking.”

