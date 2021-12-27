Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

Winslet doesn't know if she'll reprise her Emmy-winning role, but if she does, a follow-up would explore police atrocities in the U.S.

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show.

Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.)

“I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure these atrocities which have existed in the police force here and in America will find their way into the stories we tell. One hundred percent. You can’t pretend these things haven’t happened.” (The journalist specifically pointed to the 2020 police murder of George Floyd in the U.S. and 2021 rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a Metropolitan officer in the U.K.)

Winslet added, “It’s horrible, isn’t it? This moment in time. It’s horrific. You can hear me, I can’t quite find the words because we all feel so betrayed and powerless. We have to turn this moment into something meaningful. We have to use our voices on behalf of people who don’t have one. That matters to me now in ways that hadn’t even crossed my mind in my 20s.”

Winslet, who served as executive producer in addition to playing Mare Sheehan, previously said that the showrunners have “some very cool ideas” about a second season, if greenlit.

“At the end of shooting, we were like, ‘Holy hell we can never do that again. If HBO brings up the idea of a Season 2, we all just have to say absolutely not. There’s just no way we could possibly do it,’” Winslet told Entertainment Weekly. “And then there was talk, like, could there be? Especially when the show was getting such good responses… Creatively, Brad has shared some very cool ideas. We will see what happens. I also have to figure out if I can do it. Can I go through it again? It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I have to figure out if I can summon it all up again and do it again.”

Craig Zobel, who directed all seven episodes of “Mare of Easttown,” earlier told Insider that he likes “there being kind of an end to a story.” Although he added, “I think that if enough fans are excited about it, I certainly am fascinated by Mare Sheehan, and it would be good if we could see her more.”

