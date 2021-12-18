LA Film Critics 2021 Awards: ‘Drive My Car’ Wins Best Screenplay, ‘Licorice Pizza’ Runner-Up

The Los Angeles film critics met on Saturday to name their picks for the best films and performances of the year.

The voting for the Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s (LAFCA) best films and best performances of 2021 will take place virtually on Saturday. The awards were announced via the group’s Twitter account. The group will award prizes for, among other categories, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Stay tuned for updates below.

Last year’s top prize for Best Picture went to Steve McQueen’s omnibus film “Small Axe,” with eventual Best Picture Oscar winner “Nomadland” as the runner-up. Carey Mulligan won Best Actress for “Promising Young Woman,” Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Youh-jung Youn won Best Supporting Actress for “Minari,” and Glynn Turman won Best Supporting Actor for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

As previously announced, Mel Brooks will receive the group’s life achievement award. “Mel Brooks is a national treasure and a comedy filmmaking legend,” said LAFCA president Claudia Puig back when the honor was announced. “Most of our members could probably quote whole swathes of his screenplays.” She added, “He not only has made us laugh uproariously, he has broken comic barriers and paved the way for and influenced generations of filmmakers after him.”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner

Runner-Up: “Dune,” Greig Fraser

BEST SCORE/MUSIC

“Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias

Runner-Up: “The Power of the Dog” and “Spencer,” Jonny Greenwood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Runner-Up: Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” Steve Saklad

Runner-Up: “Nightmare Alley,” Tamara Deverell

BEST EDITING

“Summer of Soul,” Joshua L. Pearson

Runner-Up: “Licorice Pizza,” Andy Jurgensen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Vincent Lindon, “Titane” and Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

BEST ANIMATION

“Flee”

Runner-Up: “Belle”

DOUGLAS EDWARDS EXPERIMENTAL FILM PRIZE

“The Works and Days (Of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin)”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Drive My Car,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

Runner-Up: “Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Summer of Soul”

Runner-Up: “Procession”

