Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Style Included ‘Four to Five Hours of Hair Prep Every Morning’

Gaga has over 55 different hairstyles in Ridley Scott's Gucci murder drama.

Tis the Oscar season of expensive movie wigs. Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana wigs in “Spencer” added $12,000 to the budget, and now “House of Gucci” hairstylist Frederic Aspiras has revealed that Lady Gaga wore $10,000 custom wigs as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s latest movie. Not only that, but Gaga had over 55 different hairstyles depicted in the film. Ten were custom wigs.

“For my job, it was about being able to use hair as a tool for the actress to really delve into the mind of this person, who she was portraying,” Aspiras recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “So I had to be as authentic as possible by using exact techniques of a 1970s hairdresser — wet set rolls, backcombing, French lacing, spiral perms. I wanted the texture. I wanted the vibe. I wanted the way it moved. Exactly the way it felt. Because it needed to transport you to that time. This was about 25 years of a person’s life…If you came to our glam trailer, it was like CSI. Floor-to-ceiling mood boards.”

According to THR: “That translated into four to five hours of hair prep for Gaga every morning, compared to the six hours required each day to transform and age Jared Leto into Gucci heir Paolo Gucci (for which designer Göran Lundström used multiple pieces including a bald cap and a wig) — a continual comparison that Aspiras made to keep them going when the alarm clock went off at 4am.”

Prior to production, Aspiras put together a 450-page book of hairstyles as a source of inspiration. The stylist told THR that Ridley Scott only wanted “two hairstyles in the whole film because he wanted the editing to be so easy,” but that did not fly with Gaga’s team.

“I was like, ‘Nope. I’m going to show you,'” Aspiras said. “I spent five months. And the guy did not talk to me once on set, because I was this young kid. But I showed him.”

“House of Gucci” is now playing in theaters nationwide. IndieWire’s Bill Desowitz currently has the movie listed as a frontrunner in the upcoming Oscar race for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

