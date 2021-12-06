‘Licorice Pizza’: 27 Locations Set for Added ‘Pop-Up’ Screenings — Exclusive

Before its December 25 wide open, the already-popular Paul Thomas Anderson feature is rolling out to a number of new cities.

No more waiting until Christmas: this Saturday, 17 cities in the U.S. (plus one in Canada) will play host to a single “pop-up” showing of Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, “Licorice Pizza.” This new list of cities includes three that already hosted sold-out screenings last Saturday. Tickets are now on sale, though likely to disappear quickly.

These one-night only engagements are in addition to the very successful continuing initial dates for the film — three in New York, one in Los Angeles. This weekend saw the film only drop about a third from last weekend, indicating a very strong response to the coming-of-age period film, more so since those opening numbers included Thursday night preview shows as well as a holiday Friday. Near sell-outs occurred in many of the dates, which saw a gross of $223,000. (To show how exceptional this is: two other specialized releases, “Wolf” (Focus) and “Benedetta” (IFC), grossed about the same in 510 theaters.)

“Licorice Pizza” will expand nationally on December 25, tentatively somewhere around 2,000 domestic theaters. Although the delay in a wide release rather than a slow or early wide rollout has surprised some, Christmas week is a much better period to reach moviegoers, and the choice to hold its initial dates supports the notion that interest remains strong. These limited showings, likely to sell-out immediately, will only help underscore that interest.

Alana Haim, the breakout lead actress in the film, surprised patrons in Austin, Texas on Saturday night by attending screenings there. The increased number of showings nationally may increase the chances of similar events elsewhere.

While continuing its play at the AMC Lincoln Square, City Cinemas Village East, and Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn in New York and the Regency Village in Los Angeles, the following theaters will each have a single showing this Saturday at 7 p.m., including three which previewed the film last Saturday:

Atlanta: Landmark Midtown, Atlanta, GA

Austin: Alamo South Lamar, Austin, TX

Boston: Coolidge Corner, Brookline, MA

Chicago: Music Box, Chicago, IL

Dallas: AMC Northpark Dallas, Dallas, TX

Dallas: Cinemark, West Plano, TX

Houston: Regal Greenway Grand Palace, Houston, TX

Los Angeles: Regal Irvine Spectrum, Irvine, CA

Los Angeles: Regal Sherman Oaks Galleria, Sherman Oaks, CA

Los Angeles: AMC Burbank 16, Burbank, CA

Los Angeles: AMC The Grove, Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles: AMC Universal at Citywalk, Los Angeles, CA

Minneapolis-St. Paul: Landmark Lagoon, Edina, MN

Nashville: Belcourt Nashville, Nashville, TN

New York: BAM Rose, Brooklyn, NY

Philadelphia: Landmark Ritz, Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia: Regal UA King Of Prussia, Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix: Harkins Camelview, Phoenix, AZ

Portland: Hollywood 3, Portland, OR

Sacramento: City Tower 3, Sacramento, CA

San Diego: Landmark Hillcrest, San Diego, CA

San Francisco: Alamo New Mission 5, San Francisco, CA

San Francisco: Regal Stonestown Galleria, San Francisco, CA

San Francisco: Landmark Shattuck, Berkeley, CA

San Francisco: Century Cinema 16 Mountain View, Mountain View, CA

Toronto: Bell Lightbox, Toronto, ON

Washington, DC: AFI Silver Theatre, Silver Spring, MD

Tickets, while they last, are available through individual websites and through United Artists’ website.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.