Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Reeves doesn't care how you see his new movie. He just hopes that you see it.

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences.

Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie.

After the interviewer implied they were going to watch the movie on their laptop, Reeves said, “Dude? Don’t stream that movie… Don’t you fucking stream that movie.” But this turned out to be a poker-faced joke, as Reeves ultimately said, “I mean, sure, stream it if you have to.”

Viewers will have both options to see the movie when it opens Wednesday, December 22. With Omicron surging and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” dominating the marketplace, don’t be surprised to see a lot of “Matrix” fans tune into the fourth installment of the franchise on HBO Max at home instead of in theaters.

If first reactions are any indication, Lana Wachowski’s latest entry is a romantic ode to the 1999 original film, while beefing up the cast with new faces like Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Unwumere, Priyanka Chopra, and more.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich said that “despite (and because of) its infinite goofiness, [‘Resurrections’] is the boldest & most vividly personal Hollywood sequel since ‘The Last Jedi.’ A silly/sincere galaxy brain take on reboot culture that makes peace with how modern blockbusters are now only about themselves.”

Reeves recently talked about his many harrowing stunts for the film on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,”where Reeves shared that the craziest thing he had to do was “jump off a building… I’m going to guess around 46 stories.” When asked by Colbert why the filmmakers didn’t simply resort to post-production VFX, Reeves said, “Because it’s Lana Wachowski and it’s ‘The Matrix’ and you need natural light and you want to do it real. I mean, there’s wires. Carrie-Anne and I grabbed hands and leapt off the building.”

