Naomie Harris Says She Was Groped by ‘Huge Star’ During Audition: ‘No One Said Anything’

She declined to name him, though she said the culprit was a "huge, huge star."

Naomie Harris is speaking out about an incident of sexual assault that occurred during an audition earlier in the “No Time to Die” star and “Moonlight” Oscar nominee’s career.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine (via Insider), Harris said that the incident involved a “huge, huge star” though she declined to name which actor. But she said that while she was reading for a role during an audition, the man slid his hand up her skirt.

“What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director and, of course, no one said anything because he was — he is — such a huge star,” she said.

Harris added, “That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky given how rife that behavior was.”

Harris said that “now things have definitely changed,” and said how she “was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation… [the perpetrator] was immediately removed.”

Harris stars in the Apple sci-fi drama “Swan Song” opposite Mahershala Ali (who just received a Golden Globe nomination for his role). She said the film is a great example of the social changes being made in Hollywood. “I’d hope there’s greater awareness [of race issues] now. But obviously, injustices still happen every day.’ Still, she was thrilled that ‘Swan Song’ — a film that could have picked actors of any race — cast a black couple for the starring roles. ‘That’s a prime example of the changes happening.’”

The British actress recently garnered acclaim for her turn as Miss Moneypenny in Cary Fukunaga’s “No Time to Die,” the 25th entry in the James Bond franchise and Daniel Craig’s last as 007. Harris previously said that producers on the Bond films shot down an idea she had for a Moneypenny-focused spinoff with “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins. “He’s wanted to do a badass, kick-ass action thing with Moneypenny, which I’m all for,” Harris said. “I got together with our producer, Barbara Broccoli, and was like ‘Let’s make this happen.’ But she wasn’t so down for it. But maybe, one day, who knows. The conversation has started at least, and we’re continuing it here.”

Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song” releases on Apple TV+ on December 17.

