National Board of Review Winners 2021: ‘Licorice Pizza’ Takes Best Picture and Best Director

Will Smith and Rachel Zegler are named this year's NBR winners for Best Actor and Best Actress.

Fresh off the Gotham Awards earlier this week (where Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” was the big winner), awards season continues today with the announcement of the 2021 National Board of Review winners. The organization is made up of a group of film enthusiasts, industry professionals, academics, and filmmakers. The tastes of the NBR often overlap with the Academy, which make their awards an important step on the road to Oscars.

Last year, the National Board of Review honored Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” with its top prize for Best Film. It marked the rare time where the NBR top winner did not go on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. During the 2010s, “A Most Violent Year” was the only winner not to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. NBR winners such as “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Hugo,” “Her,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and more all broke into the Academy’ Best Picture race, with 2018 NBR winner “Green Book” winning the Oscar for Best Picture.

Other 2020 NBR winners included Riz Ahmed for Best Actor (“Sound of Metal”), Carey Mulligan for Best Actress (“Promising Young Woman”), Paul Raci for Best Supporting Actor (“Sound of Metal”), and Youn Yuh-jung for Best Supporting Actress (“Minari”). All four NBR acting winners went on to earn Academy Award nominations in their respective categories. Youn Yuh-jung won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The full list of 2021 National Board of Review winners is below.

Best Film: LICORICE PIZZA

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, LICORICE PIZZA

Best Actor: Will Smith, KING RICHARD

Best Actress: Rachel Zegler, WEST SIDE STORY

Best Supporting Actor: Ciarán Hinds, BELFAST

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis, KING RICHARD

Best Original Screenplay: Asghar Farhadi, A HERO

Best Adapted Screenplay: Joel Coen, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Breakthrough Performance: Alana Haim & Cooper Hoffman, LICORICE PIZZA

Best Directorial Debut: Michael Sarnoski, PIG

Best Animated Feature: ENCANTO

Best Foreign Language Film: A HERO

Best Documentary: SUMMER OF SOUL (…OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED)

Best Ensemble: THE HARDER THEY FALL

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Bruno Delbonnel, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: FLEE

Top Films (in alphabetical order)

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Last Duel

Nightmare Alley

Red Rocket

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)

Benedetta

Lamb

Lingui, The Sacred Bonds

Titane

The Worst Person in the World

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

The Rescue

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

The Card Counter

C’mon C’mon

CODA

The Green Knight

Holler

Jockey

Old Henry

Pig

Shiva Baby

The Souvenir Part II

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.