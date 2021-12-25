Netflix Announces ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Premiere Date

Expect more sex, scandal, and pop covers when the series returns in 2022.

A year after Shondaland’s “Bridgerton” premiered on Netflix on Christmas Day and quickly set viewership records, the streamer has finally announced a premiere date for its long-awaited second season. The news came via a video posted to Netflix’s YouTube channel, in which the “Bridgerton” cast members read aloud a note from Lady Whistledown (the Gossip Girl of the “Bridgerton” world).

Season 2 of the series, which is set to follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his search for love, will drop on the streamer March 25, 2022. The news may come as a surprise to fans, but it also seemed like a surprise to the cast, who react to the news in real-time during the video.

“It is customary, for a first anniversary, to gift paper, dear readers” the note begins. “I do hope you find this one informative. ‘Bridgerton’ returns March 25.” Watch the cast read the note aloud in the view below.

Though Season 1 favorite Regé-Jean Page is no longer on the show, plenty of fresh faces are joining the cast this time around, including Simone Ashley as a potential partner for Lord Anthony. Speaking to IndieWire last summer during production on the new season, series creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen pointed to the pair’s romance as a main reason to tune in. “Anthony and his new love interest Kate Sharma are such a force to be reckoned with: magnetic, you cannot take your eyes off them when they’re together,” Van Dusen said. Expect lots more thirsty moments and shirtless scenes the second time around. And of course, Season 2 will detail the fallout of the reveal regarding Lady Whistledown’s true identity.

Based on Julia Quinn’s series of novels, “Bridgerton” quickly garnered viewers last year, becoming Netflix’s most-watched series (until a certain “Squid Game” came around), thanks to its anachronistic, modern take on a Regency romance — most Regency romances don’t have balls playing Taylor Swift songs — and its notably steamy sex scenes and general all-around thirstiness.

All eight episodes of “Bridgerton” season 1 are available to stream on Netflix, if you want to refresh your memory — or finally catch up yourself — before Season 2 premieres.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.