Netflix Docuseries ‘Cheer’ Releases Trailer for Season 2

The second season of the Emmy-winning series will address the sexual misconduct charges filed against breakout star Jeremy Harris.

A lot has happened since Netflix first introduced the world to Navarro College’s cheerleading squad in “Cheer.” The docuseries won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, as well as legions of fans taken with the grit, determination, and optimism of the student athletes. There was the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought filming on the second season to a halt in 2020. But there were also the federal sexual misconduct allegations brought against Season 1 breakout star Jeremy Harris. Now, a trailer for the long-delayed second season seems to show that the series will address the fallout of those allegations head on.

Netflix announced December 28 that “Cheer” Season 2 will premiere all nine episodes on the streamer January 12. Returning are Navarro’s coach Monica Aldama, as well as Lexi Brumback, Gabi Butler, La’Darius Marshall, and Morgan Simianer. Watch the trailer for the new season in the video below, which teases a renewed competition with Trinity Valley — and a new focus on the coach and team there for the series — as well as new members of the squad.

In a statement, director and executive producer Greg Whiteley said, “This season covers events as they unfolded, beginning in January 2020 through April 2021, following Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College on their journeys to the national championship. The new episodes also tackle extremely difficult moments, including the impact of COVID-19 and criminal charges against one of Navarro’s former team members. It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives.”

He added, “If we do our job right, we’re able to take the audience on that same ride.”

In his review of the first season, IndieWire’s Steve Greene wrote, “‘Cheer’ avoids a problem that can come from any team. It balances the way that these fliers and bases can find fulfillment through committing to a unit like this while realizing how these institutions can treat them as assets. But even as setbacks happen and members of the team are swapped in and out for various reasons, ‘Cheer’ makes sure to follow the trajectories of the people at the center of the show’s story, whether they’re reacting wordlessly on the sideline or the top girl hurtling through the air to help set up the team’s final pyramid.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.