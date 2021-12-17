Who’s Got the Heat in the Oscar Race? Critics Voting Offers Some Clues

In this week's Screen Talk, we single out movies with heat vs. early frontrunners that are losing momentum.

What movies are playing well with Oscar voters and what has the right stuff to last all the way? With IndieWire’s Eric Kohn on paternity leave, in this week’s episode of Screen Talk (number 360), editor-at-large Anne Thompson and her fill-in guest, IndieWire managing editor Christian Blauvelt, parse this week’s awards announcements, from the beleaguered Golden Globes, whose year-end votes were downplayed by the media, to the far more predictive Critics Choice Awards, whose 500 national members boast more professional credibility than the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. After NBC canceled the Globes telecast, the CCAs will take that January 9 date for their broadcast on the CW and TBS.

Also announcing this week were the Indie Spirits, whose juries have moved away from foreshadowing the Oscars in recent years. Spirit contenders must come in under $22.5 million to be eligible. While the Spirits have moved up their Santa Monica tent show by three weeks to have more impact on the Oscar conversation, the most likely Oscar contenders to emerge among the Spirit nominees, which were dominated by A24 with 13 nominations, are Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix) and animated documentary and Danish Oscar submission “Flee.” And Japanese Oscar entry “Drive My Car” is continuing to show up everywhere.

Among the actors, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, and Olivia Colman are turning up frequently, along with Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, and Denzel Washington.

This weekend, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association will announce their winners.

Stay tuned for more guest IndieWire staffers over the coming weeks. Check out the podcast below.

Screen Talk is produced by Azwan Badruzaman and available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and hosted by Megaphone.

