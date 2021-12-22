Oscars 2022: Best Makeup and Hairstyling Predictions

It's a race between "Dune's" Brando-inspired Baron Harkonnen and "House of Gucci's unrecognizable Jared Leto. Constantly updated.

This season, the makeup and hair race is led by “Dune’s” complex prosthetic work on the nightmarish Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), which is up against Jared Leto’s unrecognizable transformation as the disrespected Paolo in “House of Gucci.” The shortlist also includes transformations of Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Emma Stone as a ’70s punk-inspired version of Disney’s beloved baddie, “Cruella,” and the the return of Eddie Murphy’s Afro-punk look as Prince Akeem in “Coming 2 America.”

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) offers an amazing breadth of work from Denis Villeneuve’s go-to makeup, hair, and prosthetics designer Donald Mowat. But the standout, of course, is the 600-pound, often naked, Baron Harkonnen, inspired by Marlon Brando’s hybrid gorilla look from “Apocalypse Now” and “The Island of Dr. Moreau.” Mowat tapped the Swedish team of prosthetics artists Love Larson and Eva von Bahr to create the complex suit, requiring a heavy load of silicone, with plaster bandages to support the frame and maintain the shape of the silicone, while the head and shoulders were done separately. The seven-hour process for the full suit was then followed by separate pieces for the neck, head, chin, cheeks, earlobes, and hand prosthetics over the knuckles. Overall, it’s a remarkable transformation for the sinister baddie.

In “House of Gucci” (United Artists Releasing), prosthetics designer Göran Lundströn got creative transforming Leto into the balding and chubby would-be fashion designer Paolo. He did some reverse engineering to obliterate the look of the long-haired, thin actor (who wore a fat suit), with a three-piece bald cap, a wig, more than half a dozen prosthetic pieces, and a tweaked mustache. But to arrive on set ready to perform as Paolo, Leto had Lundströn apply his tour de force prosthetics elsewhere, hidden from the rest of the cast.

United Artists Releasing

To recreate Tammy Faye Bakker’s iconic features, hair, and unique style, for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight Pictures), makeup artist Linda Dowds, hairstylist Stephanie Ingram, and prosthetics designer Justin Raleigh worked in tandem to perfect the famed look. Raleigh and his team at Fractured FX designed the prosthetics that changed the overall anatomy of Chastain and Andrew Garfield, to closely match the real Jim and Tammy, along with continuity in the actors as they physically aged throughout the film. Ingram custom-made 10 wigs for Tammy’s various looks, which involved elaborate combinations of different wigs to create Bakker’s trademark multi-layered, highlighted fluff.

Makeup and hair designer Nadia Stacey (“The Favourite”) did a bit of reverse engineering for creating Stone’s ’70s punk look in Disney’s “Cruella” (Disney) origin story. The idea was to work toward the eventual iconic two-toned black-and-white hairdo, black eyeshadow, liner, and red lips. Stacey began by going beyond the black-and-white hair and a dash of makeup for Cruella’s coming out party in the stunning red dress. She built a mask using jewels and makeup as a deception. But Stacey’s most inspired punk look was “The Future” mask stenciled in black on Stone’s face, coupled with sparkly red lipstick, riffing on the Sex Pistols’ legendary album cover, “Never Mind The Bollocks.”

Laurie Sparham/Disney

Listed in alphabetical order. No film will be considered a frontrunner until we have seen it.

Frontrunners

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“House of Gucci”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“The Suicide Squad”

Contenders

“Cyrano”

“Nightmare Alley“

“West Side Story”

Long Shots

“Coming 2 America”

“No Time to Die”

