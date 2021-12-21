Oscar 2022 Shortlists Revealed: International Feature, Documentary, Original Score, and More

"Flee" made the shortlists for both Documentary and International Feature, while composer Jonny Greenwood is up for both "Power of the Dog" and "Spencer."

The long journey to the March 27 Academy Awards just got a little bit shorter with the announcement of 10 shortlists for the following categories: International Feature Film, Documentary, Original Score, Original Song, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Live-Action Short Film, Documentary Short Subject, and Animated Short Film, with Sound added to the mix this year. As in previous years, members of the Academy will select from these reduced lists of contenders in each category to pick the nominees for the 2022 Oscars. This year marked the fourth in a row the Academy released the full lineup of its shortlists on the same day.

Oscar nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT on Thursday, January 27. Voting ends the next week at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, February 1, with nominations announced on the morning of Tuesday, February 8. At that point, we’ll see a reduction in these contenders and have the final five in each category. Final Oscar voting begins on Thursday, March 17 at 9 a.m. PT, and ends on Tuesday, March 22 at 5 p.m. PT. The 94th Annual Academy Awards will then take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

See below for the complete rundown of all today’s shortlists.

Documentary Feature

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“Faya Dayi”

“The First Wave”

“Flee”

“In the Same Breath”

“Julia”

“President”

“Procession”

“The Rescue”

“Simple as Water”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“The Velvet Underground”

“Writing with Fire”

Documentary Short Subject

“Águilas”

“Audible”

“A Broken House”

“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis”

“Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker”

“Day of Rage”

“The Facility”

“Lead Me Home”

“Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day””

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Sophie & the Baron”

“Takeover”

“Terror Contagion”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

International Feature Film

Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote.

Austria, “Great Freedom”

Belgium, “Playground”

Bhutan, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Denmark, “Flee”

Finland, “Compartment No. 6”

Germany, “I’m Your Man”

Iceland, “Lamb”

Iran, “A Hero”

Italy, “The Hand of God”

Japan, “Drive My Car”

Kosovo, “Hive”

Mexico, “Prayers for the Stolen”

Norway, “The Worst Person in the World”

Panama, “Plaza Catedral”

Spain, “The Good Boss”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“The Suicide Squad”

“West Side Story”

Music (Original Score)

“Being the Ricardos”

“Candyman”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun”

“The Green Knight”

“The Harder They Fall”

“King Richard”

“The Last Duel”

“No Time to Die”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Spencer”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Music (Original Song)

“So May We Start?” from “Annette”

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

“Right Where I Belong” from “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road”

“Automatic Woman” from “Bruised”

“Dream Girl” from “Cinderella”

“Beyond The Shore” from “CODA”

“The Anonymous Ones” from “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up”

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

“Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall”

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect”

“Your Song Saved My Life” from “Sing 2”

Animated Short Film

“Affairs of the Art”

“Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice”

“Bad Seeds”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Flowing Home”

“Mum Is Pouring Rain”

“The Musician”

“Namoo”

“Only a Child”

“Robin Robin”

“Souvenir Souvenir”

“Step into the River”

“Us Again”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Live Action Short Film

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“Censor of Dreams”

“The Criminals”

“Distances”

“The Dress”

“Frimas”

“Les Grandes Claques”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

“Stenofonen”

“Tala’vision”

“Under the Heavens”

“When the Sun Sets”

“You’re Dead Helen”

Sound

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

Visual Effects

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“Eternals”

“Free Guy”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

