‘Severance’ First Trailer: Ben Stiller and Adam Scott Put a Dystopian Spin on Work-Life Balance

Work-life balance? No such thing. But in the new Apple TV+ series “Severance,” from director/executive producer Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson, it may not be such a pie-in-the-sky pipe dream after all. Apple has unveiled a teaser for the nine-episode first season, which debuts its first two episodes on February 18, 2022. Watch below.

Here’s the synopsis: “In ‘Severance,’ Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.”

The series notably reunites director Ben Stiller with Patricia Arquette, who earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the 2018 Showtime series “Escape at Dannemora.” In “Severance,” Arquette stars as Adam Scott’s boss. Stiller and Arquette also starred together in David O. Russell’s 1996 breakout comedy “Flirting with Disaster.”

Adam Scott was last seen in HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and heard lending his voice to the animated favorite “Big Mouth.” Next up, he will reprise his role in the Starz revival of the cult comedy series “Party Down.”

The rest of the stacked cast includes Emmy Award winner John Turturro (“The Plot Against America,” “The Night Of”), Britt Lower (“High Maintenance,” “Casual”), Zach Cherry (“You,” “Succession”), Dichen Lachman (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Altered Carbon”), Jen Tullock (“Before You Know It,” “Bless This Mess”), Tramell Tillman (“Hunters,” Dietland”), Michael Chernus (“Orange Is the New Black,” “Patriot“), and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

Along with episodes of “Severance” and “Dannemora,” Stiller also directed the “Zoolander” films, plus “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “Tropic Thunder,” and “The Cable Guy.” Stiller directs six episodes of “Severance,” with filmmaker Aoife McArdle (“Brave New World”) taking on three.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

