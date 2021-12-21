‘Sex and the City’ Cast Responds to Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon shared a statement on social media: "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."

The cast of “Sex and the City” has addressed the recent and unfolding sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth, who starred as Big in the classic HBO show and made a brief reprisal in the HBO Max spinoff “And Just Like That” before his character died in the first episode. Kristin Davis, who stars in the original HBO series and the revamp as Charlotte York, shared a statement via social media, also signed by her cast-mates Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” the statement read. See below.

Since allegations against Noth emerged in a Hollywood Reporter story on Friday, the actor was dropped by his agency, A3 Artists Agency, and fired by organizers behind CBS’ drama “The Equalizer.” “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a statement shared with Deadline.

Two women came forward to The Hollywood Reporter regarding incidents of alleged sexual assaults with the actor, who denied the accusations in a statement saying, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Following the detailed allegations of sexual assault stemming from incidents in 2004 and 2015 as exposed in The Hollywood Reporter piece, filmmaker and actor Zoe Lister-Jones also accused Noth of being “sexually inappropriate” at a nightclub he co-owned, and on the set of “Law and Order,” where they worked together.

Peloton also dropped a viral ad it shared featuring Noth, whose Big in the opening episode of “And Just Like That” suffers a fatal heart attack after riding a Peloton bike, in wake of the allegations.

