‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ First Trailer: Sony Reveals Part One of Animated Sequel

No, not the metaverse: the Spider-Verse. Sony has revealed an eye-popping first look at the animated sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which follows up the beloved 2018 original “Into the Spider-Verse.” But that’s not all — this is just “part one” of the new sequel, which is being split into two parts. Check out the first footage, which was revealed as part of the ongoing Brazil Comic-Con Experience, below.

Sony Pictures Animation is counting on another hit after the first film grossed more than $375 million worldwide, and earned the studio its first Academy Award win for Best Animated Feature. This latest film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The latest footage picks back up with Miles Morales (who is voiced by Shameik Moore), who’s connected by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) from an alternate universe.

Additional members of the voice cast include Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker — both of whom represent different Spider-Mans from alternate timelines — and Issa Rae as Spider-Woman.

Elsewhere in the “Spider-Man” universe, “No Way Home,” the latest film to star Tom Holland as Peter Parker, releases on December 17. The actor recently told GQ Magazine, “Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life. If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

Fans have been clamoring for years for Sony to bring Miles Morales into the live-action space. Rumors have persisted that “No Way Home” and it’s multiverse storyline could open the door for Miles and the animated world of “Spider-Verse” to pop over into live-action, but no such storylines have been confirmed.

