‘Squid Game’ Creator Teases Third Season at Netflix — Even Without Confirmed Season 2

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said he's already in talks with Netflix about second and third outings, even though neither has been greenlit yet.

The massive popularity of Netflix’s South Korean survival-horror series can only mean one (or two) things: a second and even third season are more than likely.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently said in an interview shared by the Korea Times (via Deadline), “I’m in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three. We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

While Hwang was previously misquoted as saying there will “indeed” be a second season for the series about cash-strapped contestants who sign away their life rights for a chance at a $38 million prize, Netflix later told Vulture in December that a second season is “in discussions but not confirmed yet.” So while a second season is inevitable, it hasn’t yet been greenlit.

Representatives at Netflix could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Squid Game,” which premiered on the streaming platform September 17, quickly reached the #1 spot in Netflix’s viewing charts across 90 countries — and within its first two weeks. It ultimately became Netflix’s most-watched original series ever, with 1.65 billion hours streamed in total in its first four weeks.

Related 'Back to the Outback': The Netflix Animated Feature Embraces the Beauty of Our Differences

Meryl Streep's Shocking 'Don't Look Up' Mid-Credits Fate Came from Her Own Improv Related 'The Lord of the Rings': Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's Big Money Adaptation

Guillermo del Toro's Favorite Movies: 30 Films the Director Wants You to See

The series has already cut a swath through the winter awards season, with an AFI Special Award (the organization normally honors American-made films and TV series), three Golden Globe nominations (including for best drama series, best actor Lee Jung-jae, and supporting actor Oh Yeong-su), a Gotham Award win for Breakthrough Series, and more.

“I’m getting a lot of pressure on Season 2,” Hwang told IndieWire back in October. “I still have the story about the Front Man and his relationship with his brother, the police man. And people are also curious about where Gi-hun is headed in the finale because he turns away from the plane. I think I do have the obligation to explain it to the fans and I’m thinking about Season 2, but at the time, I was so tired after finishing Season 1, I couldn’t really think of Season 2. But now that it’s become such a big hit, people would hate me if I don’t make a Season 2, so I feel a lot of pressure and think I’d have to. The big success of Season 1 is a big reward to me, but at the same time it’s given me a lot of pressure.”

As previously reported by Vulture: “Nothing firm has been decided about a second season of ‘Squid Game,’ but Bajaria sounds upbeat about the prospect and suggests that it would depend on [creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s] schedule and his desires for how to proceed. ‘He has a film and other things he’s working on,’ she says, noting the creator likes to collaborate with ‘other writers’ who might come onboard for a new chapter. ‘We’re trying to figure out the right structure for him.’”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.