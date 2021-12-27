‘The Batman’ New Trailer: Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz Team Up in Surprise DC Footage

Matt Reeves' Gotham spin opens in theaters on March 4, 2022 and hits HBO Max on April 19.

A new trailer for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” offers a deeper look into the relationship between Robert Pattinson’s titular Dark Knight and Zoë Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The surprise footage also features Paul Dano’s masked Riddler and Colin Farrell’s unrecognizable Penguin, in brief but potent glimpses. Check out the new trailer below.

“The Batman” opens in theaters on March 4, 2022, followed by streaming play on HBO Max starting April 19, as WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar recently confirmed to Vox (via IGN). “Think about when movies would show up on HBO, which is eight to nine months after theatrical premiere. ‘The Batman’ is going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max,” Kilar said. “That is a huge change from where things were in 2018, 2017, 2016.”

Kilar added that while Warner Bros. will not be sticking to its 2021 of releasing films in theaters and on HBO Max day and date, a 45-day window will extend to Warner Media titles such as “Black Adam,” “The Flash,” and Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic, among others.

“I feel really, really good knowing that ‘The Batman,’ and ‘Black Adam,’ and ‘The Flash,’ and ‘Elvis,’ and a whole host of other movies, are literally going to be showing up on day 46 on HBO Max in a variety of territories all over the world,” Kilar said. “That is a very, very big change that I don’t think people appreciate, and I feel really good about it.”

To take on the role of Catwoman, who features strongly in this trailer, Kravitz recently said she studied the patterns of actual catfights to embody her character’s physicality.

The idea, she said, came to her while working with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo — who choreographed stunts on “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Deadpool,” among many other films — on her physical training,

“We watched cats and lions and how they fight,” Kravitz said, “and talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size, and Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement.”

The result is a very different, purposeful kind of Catwoman (and one we’ve only briefly glimpsed in piecemeal footage so far).

“[Rob]’s not just trying to do a bunch of impressive backflips that wouldn’t be possible for that person to do, and he takes into account where we are in the story and where the characters are emotionally,” said Kravitz. “So it was really fun to work from that place.”

