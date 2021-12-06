Seth Rogen Teases ‘The Boys’ Animated Series’ ‘Diabolical’ as a ‘Ripoff’ of ‘Animatrix’

Coming in 2022, the eight-episode series is set in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit.

On Sunday, Amazon Prime Video announced the eight-episode pickup of the animated anthology series “Diabolical,” a new entry in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit series “The Boys.” “Diabolical” will drop on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2022. The upcoming series was announced via a recorded message from “The Boys” star Karl Urban during Prime Video’s CCXP Worlds 2021 panels. Watch below.

Per Prime Video, “Diabolical” reveals unseen stories within “The Boys” universe, brought to life by the likes of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer, and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland, and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

“The Boys,” which ended its second season just over a year ago, is based on the New York Times-bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

“Surprise! We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, ‘Diabolical.’ We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think ‘The Boys’ is nuts? Wait till you see this,” said Diabolical executive producer Eric Kripke.

Executive producers and writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg added, “Ever since we saw the animated film ‘The Animatrix,’ a series of short animated films set in the universe of ‘The Matrix,’ we’ve wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true.”

“Expanding the universe of ‘The Boys’ has been an amazing journey. Fans will get all-new stories, with all the fun and outrageous humor of ‘The Boys’ that they know and love — plus some great surprises,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon Studios. “Eric, Seth, and Evan have assembled incredible talent to bring ‘Diabolical’ to life, and we can’t wait for our Prime Video customers to see this new, wild ride.”

“Eric, Seth, and Evan continue to flip the superhero genre on its head, and ‘Diabolical’ is another fun and disruptive example,” said Jeff Frost, president, Sony Pictures Television Studios. “We are excited for audiences to experience The Boys universe in this new medium.”

“Diabolical” is executive-produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.