‘The Lost City’ Trailer: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Fend Off a Crazed Daniel Radcliffe in the Jungle

Bullock plays a popular romance novelist who may be the key to buried treasure in this comedy from Paramount, out March 25.

Sandra Bullock is a romance novelist in distress in the new action-adventure comedy from Adam Nee and Aaron Nee, “The Lost City,” previously titled “The Lost City of D.” Channing Tatum co-stars as the hunky cover model of her books, while Daniel Radcliffe plays a kooky billionaire who kidnaps her in hopes that she might be the key to some lost treasure. Paramount Pictures releases the film March 25. Below, watch the official trailer.

Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of Paramount: “Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, ‘Dash.’ While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

The film co-stars a few favorite comedy character actors, including Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“High Fidelity”), Oscar Nuñez (“The Office”), Patti Harrison (“Together Together”), and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”). Oh, and there’s also a Brad Pitt cameo thrown into the mix.

Bullock explained to Entertainment Weekly that she found a real kinship with Tatum while filming the movie earlier this year in the Dominican Republic — almost like long lost siblings. “I don’t know if it’s because we’ve all been locked in our homes for so long, but if you can just sit in a room with someone and it’s quiet and just for no reason start laughing, and you know why the other one is laughing but you don’t know why the other one is laughing, it just makes things so much easier,” the Oscar winner said.

Tatum said comparisons could be drawn to an adventure romance like “Romancing the Stone,” which stars Kathleen Turner as a romance writer pitted against the wiles of the Colombian jungle with Michael Douglas. “They just don’t make movies like that anymore. This is sort of one of those moments to see if we can land on a new version of that sort of genre movie… This is a completely unique, original story,” Tatum said.

